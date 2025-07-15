Nigerian controversial singer Portable caught the attnetion of many online as he opened up his best presdient so far

The Street artist’s revealtion came hours after he attacked late former president Muhammadu Buhari

Fans and netizens of the Zazu hitmaker were taken aback by his recent remarks as many threatened to unfollow him online

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has triggered backlash online as he spoke about Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s admininstarion.

This came hours after the Zazu hitmaker bashed late former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the The ex-president was confirmed dead in a London hospital following a prolonged illness, prompting a wave of tributes and reactions across the country. Among those who spoke out was Portable, who released a video collage in response to the news.

In the video, Portable claimed that the Lekki tollgate shooting of 2020 was ordered by President Buhari, not Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom many had previously accused.

Portable reveals his best president

In a recent Instagram video, the musician said that Nigeria improved under Tinubu's leadership.

He claimed that from his birth to the present, this was the only time he had seen a president conduct his job with dignity.

“Since dey don born me, dem dey say ‘Nigeria go better, na Tinubu tenure make Nigeria better las las, he’s the best president so far,” he said.

The Brotherhood crooner stated that he does not understand why his people criticize the statesman.

Portable went on to hurl insults Tinubu's critics and wish them dead.

Listn to him talk below:

Portable video spurs speculations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bigtimileyin said:

"You don later collect that deal?:"

bossman.555 said:

"They don later credit you … atenu artist 😂😂😂😂😂."

ogkunlexkash said:

"Portable go still regret saying this 🥲."

zullarboy said:

"How much dey pay u bro:cry"

jiggygram_ sai:d:

"Make I unfollow you first."

legitmoney_014 said:

"Brotherhood is ashamed of you 😢."

timothy_aluta said:

"I go even unfollowed you I swear 😢😢."

jacob__slizze saiid:

"As you Dey support tinubu I no stream your music again."

frank_hush said:

"I swear tinubu is the best president so far 💯."

adeleke_adenike said:

"Oloriburuku ti gba owo oni ku re up omo abi ebi eeee asiwwrey eniyan."

blessing5692025 said:

"dem go soon ban you from using smartphone. This stupidity in highest order !! Where Tinubu dey work? if Tinubu dey work do u need to tell us before we go know say he dey work. It because he is not working that's why dem buy u sachet of action bitter carry camera give u con dey yan nonsense!!"

korexlee2070 said:

"Portable why na I bi your fc why you no like me ad you day see my videos I do anything for you olooo far ohhh 💔💔."

Portable beats fan in trenches

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In the video making the rounds, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

