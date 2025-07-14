Buhari Burial Live Updates: Nation Mourns Exit of Nigeria's 15th President
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
Daura, Katsina state - Dignitaries will be in Daura, Katsina state, today, Monday, July 14, for the burial of former strongman and president Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, prompting tributes from Nigeria and beyond.
Legit.ng provides all the live updates on Buhari's burial.
Kindly refresh this page for fresh updates.
Mourners throng Buhari's Daura residence
Mourners have thronged Buhari’s residence in his Daura hometown in Katsina state, north-west Nigeria.
Buhari’s far and closest neighbours, family members, closest friends, and associates were all seen in a sorrowful mood.
Videos of the mourners can be viewed below:
Katsina governor's former aide provides key update on Buhari's burial
Isah Miqdad, a former aide on digital media to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state, on Monday afternoon, July 14, said Buhari's body would arrive in Katsina at noon on Tuesday, July 15.
Subsequently, his burial rites would follow.
Miqdad wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:
"President Buhari's body is scheduled to arrive in Katsina at 12 noon tomorrow, with the burial rites set to commence in Daura at 2:00 pm on the same day - as announced by Governor Radda of Katsina state."
Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's former aide, also noted the update.
Shettima arrives London to receive Buhari's body
Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, July 14, arrived in London on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Shettima was accompanied by the chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.
