Ekwutosi Cynthia Okeh, the founder of Digital Witch Support Community, was thrilled and scared at first after running into her late dad's lookalike while strolling

Upon a closer look, the techie observed that the man is dark, has a bald head, but is not as tall as her late father

In a heartwarming video, the tech leader took the stranger's account details on the spot and sent him N50k

The founder of Digital Witch Support Community, Ekwutosi Cynthia Okeh, warmed hearts after she gifted N50k to a stranger who resembles her late father.

According to Cynthia, she encountered the man while strolling in the morning with her sister and was scared at first when she saw him.

Ekwutosi Cynthia Okeh says she was scared and amazed to encounter a man who resembles her late father. Photo Credit: Ekwutosi Okeh C AdaNsukka

Techie's encounter with her dad's lookalike

In a Facebook post, the tech leader noted that the man has bow legs, is dark, has a bald head and is lanky like her late dad, whom she refers to as Papa Ekwy.

However, she observed that he is not as tall as her father. When he got to where Cynthia and her sister were, she decided to engage him briefly, took his account details and sent him N50k on the spot.

Cynthia said she misses her late father greatly, and gestures like this make her feel better.

Her Facebook post read:

"Went for a walk this morning and on our way, we saw a man that looks exactly like papa Ekwy walking towards us.

"He have papa Ekwy bow legs, bald head and dark. He’s Lanky too, the only visible difference is that papa Ekwy is taller. Fear catch me, before I could even tell my sister that this man approaching looks like our father, she already said it.

"When he reached us, we stopped to talk to him and that’s how I decided to gift him 50k. This makes me so happy, and baba was so confused to even show his excitement.

"The Agbo lady watching us was doing the ah ah ah ah thingy and was like, where is her own. I told her that she doesn’t look like my father na😂.

"I miss papa Ekwy so much and things like this makes me to keep my cool."

Techie sends N50k to the account of her late dad lookalike. Photo Credit: Ekwutosi Okeh C AdaNsukka

Tech leader's gesture to man melts hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Ekwutosi Cynthia Okeh's gesture to her late dad's lookalike below:

Chiamaka Gloria Francis said:

"Chai! Wetin you for use money do Papa ekwy eeerh, it's well. God bless you for blessing that man's life."

Daniel O David said:

"See, I don’t care what anybody thinks about you Ekwutosi Okeh C AdaNsukka…just know that no weapon formed against you shall prosper!! Amen 🙏🏾."

Ifeanyi Enukorah said:

"I don shed tears now now 😭 weldone and thank you 🙏. God bless you."

Juliet Obianuju Juujuuapparel said:

"Aswear yesterday when I was going to work I almost fainted and that's because a man coming towards me looked like Papa Ekwy and coincidentally he started smiling to the person behind me but I didn't know someone was following so I thought he was smiling at me and my mind skipped 😂😂😂😂😂 thank God the person behind talk o."

Zion Chizaram said:

"I had that frightening as a child too.

"One was a man who takes my house route then to work. He looked exactly like my Dad, I will sneaky watch him walk by then process a whole lot when he was out of sight.

"Another was my agric teacher but he was shorter but he looked so my Dad than my Dad's siblings."

