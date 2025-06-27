Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko made waves online as he revisited the good moments shared with his two wives, Laila Charani and Regina Daniels

Legit.ng recalls that Regina and the Moroccan beauty have been at loggerheads since last year, leaving many to wonder what could be going on

In the series of videos, the billionaire shared movie star and her co-wife shared a series of beautiful hangouts, triggering reactions online

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko appeared to be hinting at reconciliation between his wives, Laila Charani and Regina Daniels.

The well-known politician released a throwback video on Instagram of himself enjoying quality time with Laila, Regina, and their children.

Ned Nwoko shares old video of Regina Daniels and Laila Charani. Credit: @princenednwoko, @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

In his caption, he described it as a pleasant family experience.

See the post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina trended during Laila's 14th wedding anniversary to Ned late last year by announcing her love for him.

The movie star said that if this is what 5 years of marriage looks like, she was looking forward to forever with him.

Regina didn't stop there; she also left a nasty comment on Laila's anniversary post. She promised her elder wife that Ned would always be hers, which irritated Laila, who reminded her to show respect.

Following the drama, Ned and Regina unfollowed her on Instagram, so she reacted.

Ned later debunked marital breakdown rumours by sharing a video of himself spending quality time with her and their children.

Old video of Regina Daniels and Laila Charani reminds netizens of their friendship. Credit: @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

During the height of Ned's marital crisis rumours with Regina, he had shifted his love and attention to Laila, who had tormented Regina by posting images of herself on Ned's private jet and his Ferrari.

Ned, on the other hand, put an end to rumours of a split by declaring that Regina was expecting his child. He raved about their unborn children, seeing them as another blessing.

Netizens react to Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chigozie_c_nweze said:

"This is beautiful to watch.

all_sparkling_glamour_events said:

"Oga Ned is a good man, very intentional when it comes to his family ❤️❤️."

maryann.cindy said:

"God please bless my family and I also Amen."

general_donko wrote:

"Beautiful family, may God continue to bless you and your home Senator."

smuuthg said:

"Lovely ❤️ 🔥🙌."

real.kelvinreigns wrote:

"Father of all nations 👏👏👏."

valacci.joe said:

"Beautiful ❤️🔥....just love this guy & family time most important. God continue to bless your union 🙏."

supremetouch_pgl said:

"Very great father."

kallybae201 said:

"Oga Ned you're trying 👏👏."

territorial_adverts wrote:

"Na man you be Sir."

iamnwamakababy said:

"When you are done posting old videos mr man go amd release Angela."

Ned Nwoko spotted with foreign models

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels and her husband continued to make headlines.

Recall that rumours trailing their marriage claimed that Regina’s colleague, Chika Ike, was about to be the senator’s seventh wife.

A video made the waves online, capturing the couple in a lush nighttime hangout with about four foreign models.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng