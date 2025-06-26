Shola Ogulu, the first baby mama of Nigerian music star Wizkid, has called out naysayers on social media

The lady, who is the mother of Wizkid’s 14-year-old son, expressed her displeasure with those who continue to associate her with the singer

Shola shared her thoughts on the matter, making it clear that she does not find it funny, igniting reactions from fans

Social media users were not expecting to hear from Wizkid's first baby mama, Oluwanishola Ogulu.

The media personality, who is the mother of the Grammy award winner's 14-year-old son, Boluwatife Ogulu, is a well-known figure.

However, it appears there are still some fans who hope for both parties to mend their differences and reunite someday.

Boluwatife's mum, Oluwanishola Ogulu, tells fans to quit calling her Wizkid's wife. Credit: @jada_p, @official_tifebalogun

For this reason, Shola Ogulu often receives comments linking her to the singer under her social media posts.

According to Shola, linking her with her ex is detrimental to her, and she really dislikes it. She added that it is not a good look for her and is very harmful.

This comes after fans speculated that Wizkid may have secretly married his partner, Jada Pollock, after she flashed a luxurious-looking diamond ring on her ring finger at his recent performance.

Shola Ogulu wrote:

"I;m not one to address anything whether true or false. I actually really dislike it. This type of comment on my post is very detrimental to me, being ‘Iyawo somebody’ one day. Constantly commenting things like this is not a good look. Let this be the last 🙏🏽"

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Bolu's mum's rant

Read some reactions below:

@blahkboii said:

"Im not gay but as a man , this the type of woman I’d like to have a child for me. In her own way “she’s Loyal”!!"

@habudawaki8 said:

"She's the one that deflowered ibro na 😂😂."

@royswurld said:

"Until they beat one toxic fan. The rest no go learn."

Wizkid's first baby mama sparks reactions with new post. Credit: @official_tifebalogun

@wizzy_moni_ said:

"For real yall should stop that shii stop it you clowns 🤡."

@biggest_macdon said:

"Iyabo Ibrahim, Everyday is a holiday."

