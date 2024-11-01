Many months after her father went missing without a trace, a Nigerian lady ran into his lookalike and shared their encounter on social media

She had gone to collect her postgraduate diploma certificate at the federal secretariat when she saw someone who looks and walks like her missing dad

The shocked lady approached the stranger and soon found out things about him that made her emotional

A Nigerian lady, Chidinma Akpamgbo, was stunned after running into a man, named Chibudom Emmanuel, who has a striking resemblance to her missing father and also walks smartly like him.

According to Chidinma, her father went missing in September 2023 without a trace.

Chidinma's encounter with her missing dad's doppelganger

On how she met her missing dad's doppelganger, Chidinma narrated on Facebook that she had gone to the federal secretariat to get her postgraduate diploma certificate when she saw Emmanuel.

"...As I sat waiting for my file and the documents I submitted to be processed, this man walked in.

"I had chills when I saw him because he was my dad’s photocopy only that my father was taller.

"He kept moving about, tidying and putting things together within the office while I sat calmly observing him.

"People are two in this world o!.

"This man is so agile,lively and, walks smartly just like my father," Chidinma recalled.

Chidinma said she walked up to Emmanuel and told him he looks like her missing dad and they got talking. She found out Emmanuel's first wife was abducted eight years ago and has not been found to date.

"He told me his own story of how his first wife was abducted 8 years ago and wasn't found till date.

"She was from Anambra while he is from Rivers.

"He told me, he had to do a burial 2 years ago after it was confirmed that she was K1ll€d and that his life never remained the same since the incident."

Chidinma makes another discovery about dad's lookalike

While they interacted, Chidinma said she discovered something else about him and marvelled.

He gave the same kind of talk her father would give about his years of service and also uses the same phone as her dad.

"When he brought out his phone to give me his account number, I saw that his phone was the same phone my father used, same blue color as well.

"Kai! I held myself so strong from breaking down.

"He eventually gave me his details and I did a transfer to him, as I was led."

An excited Chidinma said she sent her dad's doppelganger money and they exchanged contact.

Nigerians react to Chidinma Akpamgbo's post

Immanuel Penda said:

"Your experience is truly outstanding, and I am glad you got to reconnect with a piece of your father's spirit."

Ebere Ann Edeh said:

"This was the 1st post that popped up on my screen and rushed to read.

"Because l saw a striking resemblance.

"It’s well.

"Congratulations on your PGD certificate."

Pamela Obazee said:

"You just gained a father. Last week God gave me a mother in addition to the one I have. My sister the feeling is out of this world. We are built for relationships."

Rachael G. Onyemairo said:

"It's well.

"Whenever I see a man who looks like my father, I struggle with tears.😭

"I've never had the healing to approach any and say "you look like my Dad."

"It's 21 years we lost him to the cold hands of death yet I've never healed. It's well. That's all I can say."

Amarachi Ifeanyi said:

"You did well nne. Keep scattering your seeds, once the cloud is full, it must surely let down its content👌."

