A video showing a child picking out her dad from her great uncle that looks very much like him has got reactions online

In the clip, the was calm in the hands of her great uncle until her real father who has the same beards showed up

Many people who reacted to the video said the found it cute and the baby's ability to still know her dad impressive

A video has shown the moment a toddler's ability to recongise her dad was tested as she saw her daddy's lookalike who is her uncle.

In the clip, the great uncle carried her. Seconds after, her father came in viewing stretching his hands towards her.

The child looked from her dad to her uncle twice. Photo source: @bcrworldwide

Despite the fact that the two look alike with same beards cut, the child leaned out towards her real father. The great uncle was amazed.

Many people who were around were also surprised that the kid was able to distinguish them despite their beards.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 20 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ameh.grace said:

"Awww so sweet to watch."

hotspice2k2 said:

"Beared confusion."

igwe983 said:

"Wow so sweet to watch, I can't stop smiling."

goodypound said:

"She really know her dad."

Kid couldn't pick out her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by Pubity on TikTok showed the moment a nine-month-old child could not pick out her father.

In the clip, the baby was really confused and could not tell him apart from his twin. Whenever one of the twins carried her, she would immediately go back to the other.

If only she could speak, the child would have voiced out her frustration at seeing two people that look exactly alike.

Source: Legit.ng