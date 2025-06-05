Nigerian Lady Marries Man Who Stole Her Phone Number from Her CV, Sparks Mixed Reactions
- A Nigerian lady named Silva celebrated as she shared how she married the man who stole her number from her CV
- Their love story and romantic video caught people’s attention, as the lady showed them having a photo shoot session
- Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and her husband and reacted to their love story
A Nigerian lady named Silva celebrated as she married the man who stole her number from her Curriculum Vitae (CV).
The lady, a nail technician, shared a video from their photo shoot session, sparking reactions from people on social media.
In a video by @nailsbysimsilva on TikTok, the lady showed that she and her husband were having a wedding photoshoot session, as she wore a beautiful white dress.
They romantically posed for pictures as the lady also flaunted her beautiful ring for all to see.
In the caption, she revealed that she was getting married to the man who stole her number from her CV.
Her words:
"Officially hitched to the man who stole my number from my CV."
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail the lady's romantic video
Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and her husband and reacted to their love story
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Elizabeth olajumoke(portable) said:
"Another method of finding spouse. I love this hint you gave us. It will help some single too."
@ESTHER O said:
"Congratulations sis he knows what he want."
@Xananigeria_ said:
"I’m liking this video because the caption sweet me. I so much like smart and intentional people."
@LegacyBbs said:
"My bro brotherhood is proud of you fatai. our wife congratulations."
@Senior Corper said:
"Okay tomorrow nah Monday ,make I go drop my cv for somewhere too. Congratulations."
@Gold said:
"Congratulations baby, but no be Wetin we plan for yikpata camp be this oo. So happy for u baby."
@Aunty Fahi Oni perfume
"Congratulations Mr Wale always talk about you in the office ma’am. God bless your home."
Kas_hifat
"You stole his heart he stole your number and married you awwwn congratulations my loves. I love you guys so much."
@queenennypretty1 said:
"Congratulations my Darling. Forever is the deal inshallah."
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng