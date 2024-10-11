A Nigerian lady has opened up about how she met her husband through a decision that her ex-boyfriend made for her

She said she wanted to school at the University of Ibadan, but her ex made her go to another school, through which she became connected to her husband

Many people who came across the viral video shared their opinions about the lady’s inspiring story

A Nigerian woman based in the United States has opened up about how she met her husband through a decision that her ex-boyfriend made for her.

She said she wanted to attend the University of Ibadan (UI) for her second degree, but her ex made her go to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) because he applied for her.

UK-based Nigerian lady narrates how she met her husband. Photo: @miss_layo

In a video shared on TikTok by @miss_layo, the lady stated that she attended OAU but broke up with her ex along the way.

Courtship on Facebook

The lady updated her Facebook profile to indicate she was pursuing her Master’s in OAU.

An old friend reconnected with her on Facebook because he also attended OAU for his first degree.

The old friend eventually became her husband after they courted on Facebook for five months before he came from the UK for their engagement in Nigeria.

She captioned the video:

“He maketh all things beautiful in his own time.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s inspiring story

@Tessy said:

"Congratulations to you. God is indeed good and merciful. I'm waiting and hoping to God for same miracle."

@olami said:

"God that heal you and remember you will sure remember me too this year in Jesus I believe."

@Nonye Crafties said:

"I will come back to share my own testimony. please keep me in your prayers."

@Jesus baby said:

"Congratulations dear."

