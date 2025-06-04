Ayadi Kikelomo, an NYSC female member, visited her late father's body to bid him a final farewell

In a moving TikTok video, Kikelomo saluted her father and shared an emotional message about their relationship

Many who came across the viral video congratulated the lady on her service and encouraged her

A National Youth Service Corps member, Ayadi Kikelomo, visited the mortuary to see her late father’s corpse and offer her last respect.

In the emotional video, the lady cried as her father’s remains were placed in front of her.

In a video by @theofficialkimmie on TikTok, the lady was seen saluting and wiping her tears.

She also removed her NYSC cap and placed it on her shoulder as a sign of respect for her father.

The video was captioned:

“My baby went to pay her last respect in the morgue to her. I am so emotional fr. You’re a strong lady, and I know daddy is proud of you, my babe. You’re so strong love.”

Kikelomo also posted a similar video on her TikTok page, accompanied by a note to her dad.

The note read:

“Thank you so much daddy. I know I couldn't even talk. Words could not express how much I'm grateful for your huge contribution in my life. At your last moment, you told me you love me for the first time without forcing you. You fathered multiple children plus your own 10 biological children being the last born and latest corper.

“I am grateful and I wish you could see your baby girt on her uniform. wish I could be celebrated more by you. I wish I could just hug you and kiss you by the cheek. I wish you could just come home and shout Omo NIa like you use to or shout OMO BABA E or Kelola”

She captioned the emotional video:

“This one is for you my man, My father. Your legacy lives on. Love you so much daddy.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction trails lady’s tribute to father

@Harris said:

"My babyy we are all so proud of you."

@Laylay said:

"My strongest soldier .Its going to get better with time babes."

@moe_phyn said:

"Be strong for him okay …..we love you."

@folaa_ograndfrozenfoods said:

"Sending you tight hugs and love. May God strengthen you."

@CHIOMA said:

"He is proud of you my dear b strong."

@Afolashade said:

"Proud of you baby,"

@kareemsarah4 said:

"My strong baby girl."

In related stories, a corps member saluted her okada rider father, while another gave his entire NYSC allowance to his parents.

Brides visits parents graveside on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride got many people emotional as she insisted on visiting her late parents’ grave on her wedding day.

She wore her beautiful wedding dress and went to where her late parents were buried, accompanied by family members.

Many cried as the bride became emotional after visiting her parents’ grave, sparking reactions online.

