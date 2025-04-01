A Nigerian lady celebrated as she married a man she met in the United Kingdom 3 months after relocating

She shared how she travelled as a single lady to the UK but returned home with a man she met in 3 months

Many who came across the post on TikTok celebrated the lady and asked for more details about her meeting

A Nigerian lady, Oreoluwa Durodola, celebrated as she married a man she met in the United Kingdom.

Despite the common saying that husbands were scarce in the UK, she was happy she found hers in just three months.

In a video by @oreoluwaduro on TikTok, the lady shared a video of herself and her husband.

She said:

“POV: 8th Jan 2023, I relocated alone from Nigeria to the UK for my masters. On 3rd January 2025, I travelled back to Nigeria with the loml I met 3 months after I got to the UK to get married. “There is no husband in the UK” but I found mine. He found me.

Honestly I never would have thought my husband was waiting for me in the UK while I was in Nigeria going about my life. Don’t let anyone zero your mind to meeting someone here in the UK. I know the anthem is “no husband in the UK” but I believe the right person would locate you if you are also willing.”

Reactions as lady finds husband in UK

@Halima said:

"So my husband is in UK? Is that what you’re saying?"

@Tayo Komolafe440 said:

"Congratulations dear you are the third person I know sharing this kind of testimony. God bless your union. It is kept and preserved."

@The.Mosope said:

"There are husbands hereeeeee. Congratulations to you and yours."

@MAMI_ said:

"Aww so happy for you boo. I pray mine ends well too he’s so caring. I was struggling with love in Nigeria an when I relocated I found a kind man over here."

@Pwettyini said:

"Mine is so loving nd caring. He doesn’t joke with me always dere to support me Wenever I need him I just pray it end well."

@Omotoyosi said:

"My husband is also waiting for me in UK, God is connecting us this year 2025, I claim it. Congratulations to you and yours."

@fasanyatemitope said:

"Congratulations ma. I thought they said to find real man is uk is difficult."

@TheFatma.o said:

"And I am here, my Third year!! Nothing. I wish you a happy happy married life."

In related stories, a Nigerian woman in the UK lamented that husbands were scarce, while another begged God for a husband after travelling abroad.

Woman advises single ladies relocating to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom has advised single ladies planning to relocate on what they should do.

She advised them to maintain communication with their boyfriends and bring them to the UK when they settle.

Many who came across her post shared their thoughts on the woman’s stance, as she gave her reasons.

