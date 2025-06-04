A Nigerian lady could not hide her emotions when her brother who's a hairstylist surprised her on her wedding day

The young man had landed in Nigeria without informing anyone, with the sole intention of styling his sister's bridal hair

A heartwarming video captured the moment the lady screamed, hugged her brother and almost broke into tears after seeing him

A Nigerian bride was surprised by her hairstylist brother on her wedding day, leaving her almost in tears.

The brother, who travelled from the UK, had kept his visit a secret until the big reveal.

Hairstylist returns from UK to surprise his sister on her wedding day. Photo credit: @theonlyhameed/TikTok.

Man returns from UK to style sister's hair

The video, shared on TikTok by @theonlyhameed, showed the bride's emotional reaction as she spotted her brother.

Her happiness was overwhelming as she screamed, hugged him tightly, and nearly broke down in tears.

According to the video, her brother's visit was motivated by his desire to style his sister's hair for her special day.

The video showed him expertly working his magic and giving her an impeccable bridal hairstyle.

The end result in the video was breathtaking, with the bride's hair looking extremely elegant and fine.

Emotional moment man returned from UK to style his sister's hair on wedding day. Photo credit: @theonlyhameed/TikTok.

"POV: The bride's brother came to surprise his sister (the bride) all the way from the UK to style her hair for her big day. The most emotional video you will see today," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man styles sister's hair

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Bitkop’s last said:

"Oh bibee and babxo best sibling bond I’ve seen. Happy married life Bisola."

@Oluwasheyi modupe wrote:

"How I wish my brother can just show up like this and tell me his Not died."

@02_Jyon said:

"Can never be me and my brother our pride dey compete."

@joannebailey123 said:

"When did Babxo go to the UK? Person wey dey Nigeria and wey I see the other day for streets. Or he lie give him sister?"

@Oladapo Babxo said:

"I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who took the time to comment on the surprise video we did for my sister. Your kind words, love, and sweet reactions truly made it even more special. She felt the love, and so did I. Y’all are amazing thank you for sharing in that beautiful moment with us. God bless you all."

@Shuga asked:

"Why am I crying to us who has never felt brotherly or fatherly love may God be with us."

@Debbie05580 said:

"To those of us that don't have a responsible brother may God bless us with a friend who will be more than a brother to us."

@adenik431 added:

"It is during this hard time in school I no the essence of parent treating there children how to love one another and to always be there for each other, my mum has not been feeling too well and there is no source of income for me in Sch, the only hope I have is my sisters even doo the work she is doing is not really paying well they still sacrifice a lot, borrow money from people just to help my two sis in Sch. Sometimes I cried that what if my mom did not train us to love one another where will my faith be am just grateful my mum taught us well and how to love one another quick recovery momma I love you mummy I pray for good health for you ma."

Watch the video here:

