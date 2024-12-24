Nigerian Woman and Her Husband Share Throwback Photos Showing Their Humble Beginning
- A Nigerian woman and her husband inspired a lot of comments on TikTok after sharing old photos
- The throwback pics showed the man and his wife when they just got married and started bearing children
- The more recent photos showed the couple with their children and a new house as they celebrated 12 years together
A woman and her husband are trending after they posted old photographs showing their humble beginning.
According to the post, the couple started small and worked hard until they married and welcomed three children.
The post shared by @daradorvogue on TikTok showed the beginning stage of their relationship.
Man sponsors his wife in her master’s degree
Other photos in the post showed them getting married and welcoming their three children.
He also sponsored his wife in her master’s degree as she shared her graduation photo.
The woman captioned the post:
“My love story.”
Reactions trail couple’s transformation photos
@Eyimofe said:
"Abeg watin una do for inside that pool."
@Roseportar said:
"All I see is growth ,endurance,lots of communications and loveeeeee."
@u9nice Oluwadabira said:
"Baba turn Hushpuppi 2024. Straight up money is good."
@limahsexy said:
"Wetin you feed this man within how many years. wow. Your husband family need to give you award. You have don a great job."
@Mai yar said:
"I been wan go delete my tiktok cos what .........dem follow me come new month again. oppression everywhere."
@Frankiesthriftaffairs said:
"Post like this be making me want to forget my fear of getting married cus of fear of marrying wrong."
Read related stories on Nigerian couples
- Lady Narrates How She Helped Husband Build House While They Were Dating
- UK-based Nigerian Lady Narrates How She Met Her Husband Through Her Ex
- Nigerian Man Marries Lady 2 Years after They Met at Club
Lady who married childhood friend shares throwback photos
In a related story, a Nigerian lady married her childhood friend and shared throwback photos of them as kids.
Legit.ng reported that the photos appeared to have been taken at her birthday party, as there was a cake in front of her.
Many who came across the post hailed the couple, while others discussed marrying their childhood friends.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng