A Nigerian woman and her husband inspired a lot of comments on TikTok after sharing old photos

The throwback pics showed the man and his wife when they just got married and started bearing children

The more recent photos showed the couple with their children and a new house as they celebrated 12 years together

A woman and her husband are trending after they posted old photographs showing their humble beginning.

According to the post, the couple started small and worked hard until they married and welcomed three children.

The couple married in 2012. Photo: @daradorvogue

The post shared by @daradorvogue on TikTok showed the beginning stage of their relationship.

Man sponsors his wife in her master’s degree

Other photos in the post showed them getting married and welcoming their three children.

He also sponsored his wife in her master’s degree as she shared her graduation photo.

The woman captioned the post:

“My love story.”

Reactions trail couple’s transformation photos

@Eyimofe said:

"Abeg watin una do for inside that pool."

@Roseportar said:

"All I see is growth ,endurance,lots of communications and loveeeeee."

@u9nice Oluwadabira said:

"Baba turn Hushpuppi 2024. Straight up money is good."

@limahsexy said:

"Wetin you feed this man within how many years. wow. Your husband family need to give you award. You have don a great job."

@Mai yar said:

"I been wan go delete my tiktok cos what .........dem follow me come new month again. oppression everywhere."

@Frankiesthriftaffairs said:

"Post like this be making me want to forget my fear of getting married cus of fear of marrying wrong."

Source: Legit.ng