A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience on TikTok after dressing up for a recent outing with her friends

According to her, she met another beautiful lady at the venue who wore exactly the same kind of outfit that she wore

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A funny encounter between a Nigerian lady and a stranger she met during an outing has left social media users in stitches.

The lady had gone out with her friends in a fine red dress, only to see another lady wearing a similar outfit.

Lady meets stranger wearing a similar outfit. Photo credit: @darkskingirl7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady poses with stranger, calls her twinnie

TikTok user @darkskingirl_7 narrated the surprising experience which quickly caught the attention of viewers.

In the video, the lady approached the stranger, and the two posed for photos together, showing their funny fashion coincidence.

While sharing the experience online, the lady described her encounter as a surprising meeting of "twinnies" in the same outfit.

"POV: I went outing with my friends and I meet my twinnie with same outfit. So surprising," she said.

Lady poses with stranger who rocked the same outfit with her. Photo credit: @darkskingirl7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady poses with twinnie

Many TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions to the video.

@Shine shine ladies ikd branch said:

"Carry her go house oh."

@Nana-Hauwa•Pixie cut commented:

"Na why okrika good be that. E no dey common."

@Rasheedah said:

"Wallai una two too lookalike."

@Its_temmygold said:

"Twinning for life."

@Essence said:

"Una even resemble."

@Mama K reacted:

"Aya mosh."

@Billionaire saxophonist said:

"Ladies in Red."

@kimani336 reacted:

"Twinnee."

@user BeckyGold said:

"Beauty."

@TBM_TRENDS said:

"Thank God say no be person wey wear Aba made you met."

@roheemah_ismail said:

"Na why we talk say make una dey buy okirika assuming na okirika no go fit get twin."

@Queen Nonso wrote:

"I went to supermarket akid saw me and pointed to the mother that I was wearing thier maids cloth."

@Lacute said:

"Me I will be happy cus is showing that I have some one who likes things I like some werey con Dey say she co throw it away."

@rosedaniel said:

"Na to start pulling it from road,na the reason why I prefer my thrift wear, it hardly you see on people."

@choice queen added:

"This thing happened to me in Owerri I went to take car at the park to Lagos. I saw the young girl with desame clothe like me."

@Ejirokyla said:

"If it was my school, you’ll be trending in all the school blogs by now somebody will just video and caption it power rangers."

@Nana added:

"That’s why I don’t like wearing clothes that are in vogue."

Watch the video here:

Lady rocks matching outfit with Rema

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video captured a pretty lady's reaction after wearing same outfit with ace Nigerian singer Rema.

In the viral video shared via TikTok, the lady stood beside the singer and stared intensely at him while he discussed with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng