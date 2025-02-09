Couple who met at Obalende bus stop in Lagos trends after sharing love story

A Nigerian husband and wife are trending after sharing how they met at Obalende bus stop in Lagos

The wife shared the love story on her TikTok page, detailing how she and her husband got married at a young age

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the love story and where the couple met

A Nigerian woman in Ireland shared how she met her husband at Obalende bus stop in Lagos state.

She shared how their love continued till they both relocated to Ireland.

The couple who met at Obalende got married one year after dating. Photo: @thesamarhores

In a post by @thesamarhores on TikTok, the lady detailed how she and her husband married at 23.

She said:

"In January 2020, just before the pandemic, we met at a bus stop (Obalende, Lagos) on our way to work. We clicked instantly and became very close friends. We spent hours talking and texting every day. In fact, we met at the same bus stop on our way to work every day for about a month.

"In Sept 2020, I moved to Ireland for school but we remained in contact and continued building our friendship virtually. In January 2022, Sam moved to Ireland and we became attracted to each other. In April 2022, we started dating. A few months later, Sam asked me what I thought about getting married. I was open to the idea.

"At the time, Sam was 22 and I had just turned 23. We got married in April 2023 after dating for exactly 1 year."

Reactions trail couple who met in Obalende

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the love story and where the couple met.

@IGBARA NEEKA said:

"This one na rich kids love story. Because if my babe go Ireland, how I wan carry join her there."

@Aderonke Adekoya said:

"The wife is older than the husband? Congratulations."

@Y7E21 said:

"Obalende bus stop. If I no marry before December make I know wetin go cause am."

@Just_LunaEssentials said:

"Obalende for Lagos here Abi??? Make I go iron my dress Reply me fast abeg."

@_vera_muna said:

"Una go make transport to obalende cost oo!!!"

@Faithyy said:

"Such a cute story, my parents also met at a bus stop too. They were going from Lagos to Enugu and have been married for 24 years now."

