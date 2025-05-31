A Nigerian lady named Uche graduated from a university in the United States of America, with her Nigerian parents attending the ceremony

Her parents were filmed shedding tears at the graduation venue, a moment shared by Uche on TikTok where she reacted to their emotional reaction.

Uche revealed she is the first-generation graduate in her family in the US, sparking reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady named Uche graduated from a University in the United States of America.

Her Nigerian parents, who attended the ceremony, were filmed shedding tears at the venue.

A Nigerian lady graduated from a university in the US, and her parents attended her graduation. Photo: @mainuche

Source: TikTok

In a video by @mainuche on TikTok, the lady shared a video of her mother and father wiping away tears at the venue of her graduation.

While reacting to their tearful outburst, Uche laughed at her parents and stated that she couldn’t stop laughing at them.

She captioned the video:

“POV: Your parents could not stop crying at your graduation. I can’t stop laughing.”

Nigerian lady reacts as her parents cry at her graduation in US. Photo: @mainuche

Source: TikTok

In another video, Uche stated that she was the first generation graduate of her family in the US.

She said:

“Nothing do my shoulders but I am just the first graduation grad of my family in the US.”

Watch her parents’ video below:

Reactions as lady’s parents cry on her graduation

Many who came across the video shared their observations on the lady's graduation video with her parents.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@mini celeb said:

“U dey laugh,the man know how much he has spent just for this day.”

@Ania said:

“I don't know what I would give to have parents. Be grateful my love congratulats baby.”

@Adesanya Dorcas said:

“A lonngtime dream coming to pass. Thank you for making them proud!!! They will brag well.”

@Just_joy said:

“Awwnn. I will make my parents proud tooo. So help me God.”

@expensive_desire8 said:

“They are so proud of you that’s why.”

@Kikidabira said:

“Even for my daughter elementary graduation I cried. Our joy as a parent is to see there children to be successful.”

@I_am_prissy said:

“Mum and dad know what they have been through.. congratulations girl,claiming this for myself next year.”

OLOWO IDAN said:

“I can pay any amount just to experience this but sadly mine are late. Congratulations Uche.”

@Mekolle palvine said:

“The joy of every parent those are the only people who aren't jealous of ur achievements. Congrats UCHE.”

Read more related stories on Nigerians in diaspora

Lady reveals cost of relocation to UK as student

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian postgraduate student, Emmanuella, revealed a detailed breakdown of her UK relocation expenses as an international student.

She shared how much she paid for tuition at the University of Dundee, plus her medicals and standard visa fee.

Many reacted as she shared how much she paid for her flight with Qatar Airways, with an additional cost for extra luggage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng