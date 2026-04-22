Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile recently sparked a massive online frenzy after he publicly announced his search for a private French teacher willing to earn a monthly salary of up to 5 million naira

Reacting to the post, Daniel Regha condemned the mouthwatering proposal, questioning the exact amount the famous music star pays his current domestic staff

The unexpected criticism from the social media critic generated a heated debate among internet users, with many fans eagerly defending the singer

Media personality and social media critic Daniel Regha has strongly criticised Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile over his decision to offer a massive monthly salary of N5million for a private French tutor.

The entire conversation started when the musician took to his X page to inform the public that he was actively searching for a language educator to conduct private home lessons.

Daniel Regha slams Zlatan Ibile's N5 million French teacher salary offer, questioning how much the rapper pays his security and house staff. Photo: danielregha/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats singer detailed his specific requirements for the educational role while stating the exact maximum financial compensation he was willing to provide on a monthly basis.

"I need a French teacher for home lessons. The salary should not exceed 5 million per month," Zlatan Ibile announced.

This highly attractive financial proposition immediately generated a significant buzz across major social media platforms like X and Instagram, where countless Nigerians responded with great enthusiasm and sarcastically showcased their French-speaking abilities in the comment sections.

Observing the massive online impressions and the general public excitement, Daniel Regha used his personal X account to directly challenge the rationale behind the musician's lucrative job offer.

The controversial media personality raised serious concerns about the vast difference between the proposed payment and the likely wages of the rapper's current domestic workers, before officially advising job seekers to completely avoid the suspicious opportunity.

"How much does he pay his security personnel and house staff that he wants to pay a teacher over N5m? No-one should take that job, if the salary is unrealistic, the job questionable," Daniel Regha wrote.

Read the X post below:

Fans react to Daniel Regha's comment about Zlatan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@DimexCreative reacted:

"Ahhh, omooo. Most of Una life don spoil for this country. If he offer small amount, you go say he use millions buy wine but can't pay Teacher good money. Na wa for you oo"

@MumsyBryan commented:

"I asked same question on Instagram. His personal chauffeur, chefs, domestic staff. These are people he should even pay more."

@Zikkish noted:

"Your rationale is not totally right. A domestic servant is different from a prominent tutor in a foreign language of reputable standing in the comity of nations. Also, he clearly set a price-ceiling of 5 million, hence it can even be 300k or 150k depending on the agreement."

@Themasteryking wrote:

"He said it should not exceed 5m, which means, it could be less. Given his status, he knows they might try to rip him off and ask for more. Mind you, he's talking about someone with the right certification. Na so dem dey underrate teachers reach, chai."

Zlatan Ibile's search for French teacher with N5 million salary sparks debate as Daniel Regha calls the job questionable. Photo: danielregha/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan Ibile clarifies baby mama rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that prominent Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile dismissed a circulating rumour concerning his relationship with his baby mama, Davita Lamai.

The Afrobeat singer took to his official X page on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, to clarify that a viral post suggesting Lamai was not his wife did not actually originate from him.

He heavily criticised internet users who believed and spread the fake claim without verifying its authenticity, while noting that he maintains a highly private life.

Source: Legit.ng