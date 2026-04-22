A 2026 JAMB candidate's mother has caused a commotion on X after she shared his WAEC and UTME results on the social media platform

While the woman took pride in her son's UTME and WAEC performance, many social media users noticed something about his chemistry score

The boy had an A1 in chemistry for his WAEC, but his score in the UTME for the same subject got people asking some questions

A Nigerian mum has proudly showcased her son's 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results on X (formerly Twitter).

In a now-viral tweet on April 21, the proud mum appreciated God for her son's results in both examinations.

A Nigerian mum flaunts her son's UTME and WAEC results on X. Photo Credit: @ladyr7863, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Twitter

"Alhamdulillah my son"s JAMB and WAEC results," the proud mum tweeted.

UTME 2026: Boy's chemistry score raises concern

While people celebrated her son's UTME and WAEC results, some other netizens were drawn to the contrast between his chemistry score and his overall UTME score.

While Muhammad Abubakar Aliyu scored a distinction (grade A1) in chemistry in his WAEC exam, he managed a 49 in the same subject in his UTME.

This prompted some netizens to question how he scored a distinction in one exam and fell short in the other. Despite the concerns, this did not stop the woman, @ladyr7863, from telling the world how proud she is of her son's performance.

"I am not only happy but am proud of him because a lot are fighting to get this limit. Alhamdulillah," Muhammad's mum replied a netizen who berated his UTME score.

From the UTME result she posted, Muhammad had an aggregate of 191: 49 in English, 59 in maths, 34 in physics, and 49 in chemistry.

A Nigerian mum celebrates her son, who scored 191 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @ladyr7863

Source: Twitter

See the woman's tweet below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail woman's son's performance

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's son's performance below:

@Preacherdane said:

"Wish him luck. But it depends on the school he is applying to. 190 won't enter any engineering course in the SW."

@Usouph said:

"5 distinctions! Ma sha Allah. If he cant get the course he wants, please let him go to school of matriculation studies. With a WAEC like that, he could easily get 270+/400."

@bossnla09 said:

"Congratulations. If he’s from the north, he would gain admission to study Electrical and Electronic engineering."

@Femi_Fairmea said:

"I don't know your kid but he can't have that waec result and then stoop low to have that jamb results.... JAMB messed up his score too."

@vickAlmondo said:

"I don't mean to sound insensitive.

"Why are you happy your kid got below 200 in JAMB he had one year to prepare for? This is unacceptable and also he has a major issue with physics that needs to be attended to quickly."

@nas_dotcom said:

"This is not something to celebrate. 191 score is very poor."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had displayed her son's impressive 2026 UTME result online.

Father displays son's brilliant UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father had celebrated his son's UTME performance.

The father, Ogoh Adakole Augustine, shared his joy on social media by posting a screenshot of his son's UTME and WAEC results, showing that he scored very high in several subjects.

Seeing that his son once again did well in the 2026 UTME exam, just as he performed in WAEC, he took to his Facebook page to share his feelings.

Source: Legit.ng