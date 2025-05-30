Alleged babymama of Cubana Chiefpriest calls him out again, says even President Tinubu should’ve questioned him about the DNA

She accuses the socialite of abandoning his child and avoiding confrontation in Tanzania

Netizens react with mixed feelings, some mock her, others tell Chiefpriest to take a DNA test and move on

The drama surrounding popular nightlife figure, Cubana Chiefpriest, and his alleged babymama has taken another wild turn.

The Kenyan woman released a heated Instagram video where she demanded a DNA test and, surprisingly, dragged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into the matter.

In the trending clip, the woman, identified by some as Helen, lashed out at Chiefpriest, saying he has abandoned their supposed child while focusing on public events and kneeling before dignitaries.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged babymama drags him again in new video. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest/Instagram.

She stated:

"Come and do the DNA, as I have been waiting. Your head is like a coconut head. You don’t use your brain. You are using your brain to kneel."

In a surprising twist, she said:

"I wish President Tinubu had asked him about the DNA during his visit.”

She also claimed the celebrity barman avoided a planned showdown in Tanzania, saying:

"I was waiting for you to come to Tanzania, but you were smart enough not to come because you would have seen wonders."

At the time of filing this report, Cubana Chiefpriest has not responded to the latest call-out.

See the video here:

Netizens react:

Her outburst has sparked massive reactions across social media, with many Nigerians either mocking her or advising Cubana Chiefpriest to put the matter to rest with a DNA test.

@wallpaperplace said:

“Helen have mercy on Okochukwu biko …. Nigerians are tired.”

@amakasregister wrote:

“This woman is starting to appear like a complete joke! Her relevance depends on monitoring CP's life.”

@being_mrs_babs joked:

“Chief Priest for sleep alone that night to avoid this trauma.”

@interior_bybrea commented:

“With the level of consistency, I believe say that child belongs to Pascal.”

@sandy_coco__ added:

“Since Helen born CP pikin, she never get peace of mind.”

@bubu_jones77 wrote:

“CP go say which kind bad puna I go gbensh like this. But come to think of it, why not do the DNA and have peace? I no just understand if he is enjoying this drama. And you aunty, rest na.”

@scent________ said:

“This woman think say she really important make a whole president talk about you for sleeping around… as per fuel subsidy.”

@oseijoan_24 slammed her:

“At this point Helen, you dey ment! Wetin concern Tinubu?”

@ademolaadebayo_ added:

“Already, Chief Priest is regretting meeting this woman.”

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged babymama drags him again in new video. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest/Instagram.

Cleric shares troubling thoughts about CP

A cleric, Pastor Robert Jr, has raised an alarm on Facebook concerning his dream about Cubana Chiefpriest.

The clergyman said he saw Chiefpriest looking emaciated. While noting that he doesn't know the meaning of the dream, Robert Jr. urged people to put Chiefpriest in prayers.

He added that he also saw fire in the dream. The pastor's post read: "I saw Cubana chiefPriest in my dream. I saw him emaciated in the dream. I don’t understand what it means, please pray for him...and I also saw fire "

