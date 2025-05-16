A Nigerian postgraduate student, Emmanuella, revealed a detailed breakdown of her UK relocation expenses as an international student

She shared how much she paid for tuition at the University of Dundee, plus her medicals and standard visa fee

Many reacted as she shared how much she paid for her flight with Qatar Airways, with an additional cost for extra luggage

A Nigerian lady named Emmanuella shared how much she spent to relocate to the United Kingdom as an international student.

Emmanuella said she was a student of postgraduate studies in International Business and Management at the University of Dundee, Scotland.

Nigerian Lady Breaks Down Her Cost of Relocating to UK as International Student: "Flight N2.25m"

Source: TikTok

In a detailed video by @bossellarh on TikTok, the lady broke down how much she paid for school fees, medicals, visa, flight, and other expenses.

Lady breaks down cost of relocation to UK

Emmanuella said her tuition fee cost £21,900, but her school gave a scholarship of £6,500, so she ended up paying £15,400.

She did her medicals (Tubercuosis test) at the IOM centre in Lagos, which cost £95, which was N136,000 as at the time she did it.

For her visa, Emmanuella paid £530, adding that she went for the standard visa.

Nigerian Lady Breaks Down Her Cost of Relocating to UK as International Student: "Flight N2.25m"

Source: TikTok

Her words:

“I applied for a standard visa, which usually takes about 3 weeks to 1 month for your visa to get approved, which mine took 1 month. But don’t panic, if yours takes more than 1 month. Do not panic as long as you submitted all your necessary documents.”

For the Immigration Health Surcharge, Emmanuella said she paid 1£250 because the duration of her course was one year.

She added:

“If the duration of your course is 2 or 3 years, your health surcharge is definitely going to change. There is no fixed amount for the immigration health surcharge. For biometrics and visa uploading, I was lucky that I didn’t have to pay any extra money, and I got a close date.”

Emmanuella said she used Qatar Airways and her flight cost N2,250,000. She added that she paid 400,000 for extra luggage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail cost breakdown of relocation from Nigeria to UK

Tolz said:

"Thanks for sharing. I have only been able to save 4M what do you advise I do to pay my tuition?"

Abigail said:

"Please after schooling is there a chance for u to stay there and work?"

Tonita lovers said:

"Here I am wt a strong faith hoping to be out 4rm dz country b4 next year wt no shishi in my account. Will I travel to d Uk? Yes I will, wt which moni?I don’t know. all I knw is dt it will manifest."

The white melanin said:

"Please which is better, Paying for extra luggage online with the airline or cargo extra items to the UK ahead of your trip? Thank you."

In related stories, a lady celebrated as she relocated to the UK, while another relocated to Canada as a permanent resident.

Lady in UK shares how much she spent in a day

A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom shared her daily expenses in a viral TikTok video,

She shares the total amount she spent on transport, food, and other small items she used for the day.

In the video caption, she questioned how much others spend in a day, admitting to feeling like she was spending recklessly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng