An Arts student has shared a video of herself checking her 2026 UTME result after waiting several days for its release

She scored an aggregate that is more than average across English, Government, Literature, and CRS, which met many university cut-off marks

The student expressed gratitude and revealed her plan to study Theatre Arts, as her result sparked reactions online

Favour Chinenye, a student who sat for the 2026 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board examination, has shared a video of her checking her UTME result.

The Arts student who wrote her exam on April 17, 2026, started checking her result the following day, but it was not until 3 days later that her UTME result was released.

A young lady shares her 2026 admission JAMB result. Photo credit: @pwetty_nenny/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares her 2026 UTME result

Sharing her result on TikTok with the username @pwetty_nenny, Favour had more than average in all her subjects. She sat for English language, Government, Literature, and Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

Below is the score Favour had for each of the subjects:

English: 59,

Government: 69,

Literature: 62,

CRS: 54.

She had an aggregate score of 244, which is above the cut-off mark for many universities in Nigeria.

An Arts student earns 244 in her 2026 UTME. Photo credit: @pwetty_nenny/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sharing the video, she said:

"After checking my JAMB for so long. Thank you Lord."

In the comments section, she said she plans to study Theatre Arts in the university.

Watch the video of Favour checking her JAMB result below:

Reactions as lady checks her JAMB result

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTokers who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Janelle.xo said:

"Congratulations. I accept every positivity from this post."

eze ego said:

"Me wey get 181 I happy pass person wey get 300."

Ejim's Ngoobeekee said:

"And any one attempt na 100 naira ooo. I did mine six times and still cry."

Mylovelymaria18 said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈🍾🎊 to you. Which course?"

Presh said:

"Am checking my own this morning pray for me."

Williams said:

"I score 130 mass communication. Can I enter school?"

mhiz flourish said:

"Congratulations to you. Please, guys pray for me I haven't seen my result."

haik_yuu_4 said:

"After reading my life I can't believe I scored 166. 😭😭 I don cry tire."

Classic Joy said:

"Congratulations my love I’m just scared to check mine oo."

Lady gets scared checking JAMB result

In a related story, a Nigerian lady, Blessing, shared her emotional experience of checking her 2026 UTME result after initially being too scared to do it herself. She explained that she had tried checking earlier but was told the result had not been released.

When she finally decided to check again, fear overwhelmed her, and she called her sister to help her view the result. In the video, she appeared visibly anxious, repeatedly pleading with her sister not to lie about what she saw.

As her sister checked the result, Blessing reacted nervously, asking what she scored. When her aggregate score of 213 was revealed, she screamed and later took the phone to confirm it herself.

Despite the score being considered a pass for many universities, Blessing expressed disappointment in herself. She later admitted in the comments that although she felt sad about the result, she was trying to accept it and move on.

Man scores above 70 in JAMB subjects

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man has shared his 2026 UTME result online after scoring high marks in Chemistry (77), Physics (78), and Biology (79). The impressive performance quickly caught attention on social media.

In a humorous twist, he joked about skipping university and applying directly for NYSC, a comment that sparked reactions from many users who found his post entertaining.

Source: Legit.ng