A Nigerian student who first scored 150 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen above 320

The girl's result was posted on X by her older sister, who stated that she had cried bitterly after seeing the first result

The improvement in the girl's score happened after he rewrote the examination due error admitted by JAMB

A young lady shared the UTME result of her younger sister, who took part in the resit examination ordered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidate should retake the examination after an error resulted in their failure.

UTME 2025 Resit: New Result of Girl Who Cried After Seeing 150 As First JAMB Score Surfaces

Source: Twitter

One of those who wrote the examination is the lady’s sister, named Iwegbere Favour Chinwendu, whose initial result made her cry.

Initially, she scored 150, according to earlier information shared on X by her elder sister, @the_cheddah.

The lady had called out JAMB concerning the result, stating that her sister wanted to study Law in UNILAG.

The post read:

“My sister is literally crying so hard here, @JAMBHQ gave her 150, last year she got 267 and called me heartbroken because she wants to study law at unilag so she decided to put in more effort this year. she literally did intensive reading every single night.”

Posting the new result, the older sister said:

“You guyyyyss. I’m so happy. My heart is so full. So proud of my sister. Even with the difficult questions according to her. She just checked her jamb result and went from 150 to 326 after the resit. This is the person that @JAMBHQ tried to convince that she got 150.”

UTME 2025 Resit: New Result of Girl Who Cried After Seeing 150 As First JAMB Score Surfaces

Source: Twitter

She added:

“They really tried it. How did they think they would convince us that a girl that has the highest CGPA at her tutorials would score 150. Thank God as well for @winexviv for handling things so capably.”

See the breakdown of the result below:

Reactions trail girl’s new UTME result

@Realphilemon01 said:

"They really tried but God said they will not succeed. Huge congratulations to her."

@temiladebello_ said:

"Congratulations to herrr. My siblings have not seen theirs. What day did she write hers?"

@kemi_codes said:

"Congrats to her! This is impressive, especially for an arts student. I would like to interview her on how she scored this high. You may check out my playlist of interviews I’ve conducted in the past."

@Debby73756952 said:

"Same here from 157 to 328."

In a related story, a boy who got 170 scored over 300 after rewriting the 2025 UTME.

Girl who scored 154 shows new result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl shared her excitement with netizens after rewriting the 2025 UTME and getting a higher aggregate score

The girl shared how she felt after seeing her initial score and was happy when she was rescheduled by the board the retake the exam.

In a viral post, she displayed the subjects that she sat for in the examination and the aggregate score that she achieved after rewriting the examination.

