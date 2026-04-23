Apostle Suleman disclosed that individual pastors, including himself, pay staggering amounts in personal income tax

The cleric alleged that tax officials often monitor a pastor’s public philanthropy and charitable gestures to justify hiking their tax assessments

Expressing deep frustration, the preacher questioned why he pays millions in taxes when basic infrastructure like electricity and motorable roads

Nigerian preacher Johnson Suleman has shared his frustration over taxation, disclosing that he pays millions of naira annually while also criticising the state of infrastructure across the country.

In a viral video making rounds online, the outspoken cleric addressed what he described as a widespread misconception that pastors do not pay taxes.

According to the cleric, while churches may enjoy certain exemptions, individual pastors are still required to pay personal income tax like other citizens.

Apostle Suleman discloses that individual pastors, including himself, pay staggering amounts in personal income tax. Photos: Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Source: Instagram

“People don’t know pastors pay tax… They think we don’t pay. Personal income tax. I’m not talking of church tax,” he said.

Suleman went further to disclose that his yearly tax payments run into millions, adding that the financial burden can be significant.

He claimed that some pastors pay between ₦20 million and ₦40 million annually, especially those with large public profiles and visible philanthropic activities.

The cleric noted that beyond taxes, many pastors also fund charity initiatives, which he said increases the pressure.

According to him, the situation becomes more difficult when tax bills are adjusted upward without clear explanations.

Recounting a recent interaction with his tax administrator, Suleman said he questioned an increase in his tax bill.

“I said why? What increased in me?” he remarked.

He suggested that authorities may be estimating earnings based on public appearances and charitable gestures, rather than actual income.

The cleric alleged that officials sometimes monitor philanthropic acts and use them as indicators of higher earnings.

This, he implied, could lead to inflated tax assessments.

Beyond the financial burden, Suleiman expressed dissatisfaction with the state of public infrastructure.

He cited poor road conditions and a lack of electricity, questioning the visible impact of the taxes paid.

“There is no light… The tax is paining me,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Apostle Suleman's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@NdubuezeBenjam6 stated:

"Another pastor brought a tax officer to teach his members how to pay tax, may thunder fire that pastor."

@Talkgriezman stated:

"Don’t worry you’ll get it back from your congregation they are gullible and sheeples Nigerians are bad at extorting people all in the name of law"

@michaelojuola noted:

"Guess who the finance minister is ? The man who created the Current Tax system. Better be ready to pay tax with all the profits you make from your business."

Peller had earlier raised alarm over his tax bill in 2025. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller cries out over his tax bill

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller in 2025 raised an alarm, claiming that the Lagos State Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) had hit him with a tax invoice of ₦18 million.

In the viral clip, Peller begged the authorities to have mercy on him.

He stated:

“Government, please, I need you to pity me. I don’t have anything; I am just managing. How can you tell me to come and pay a huge tax? Do you want to k!ll me? You also have someone like me as a child at home? Why are you doing this to me?”

Source: Legit.ng