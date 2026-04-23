A senior envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump has urged FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup, according to the Financial Times

The proposal is seen as an effort to mend relations between Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after recent tensions

Italy, despite missing out on qualification, is being championed for its rich footballing pedigree and four World Cup titles

A senior envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup, according to the Financial Times on Wednesday.

The move is reportedly aimed at repairing strained ties between Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after tensions arose over the American president’s attacks against Pope Leo XIV during the Iran war.

FIFA faces pressure as Trump envoy urges Italy to replace Iran at the World Cup. Photo credit: Ed Zurga - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would ⁠be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify ​inclusion,” U.S. special envoy Paolo Zampolli told the FT.

FIFA yet to respond

According to Reuters, the White House, FIFA, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have not yet responded to requests for comment.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently visited Iran’s training camp in Turkey, where he confirmed that matches would proceed as scheduled, while offering support for the team’s preparations.

Italy’s missed qualification

Italy suffered disappointment in March after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time. The national team lost 4-1 on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their playoff final.

Despite their absence, Italy remains one of football’s most decorated nations, having won four World Cup titles.

Iran’s position

Iran qualified for its fourth successive World Cup last year. However, following the outbreak of war, the country requested FIFA to move its three group matches from the U.S. to Mexico. Iranian football federation (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj said at a rally in Tehran:

“We are preparing and making arrangements for the World Cup, but we are obedient to the decisions of the authorities. For now, the decision is for the national team ​to be fully prepared for the ​World Cup.”

Replacement debate

Under Article Six of FIFA’s World Cup regulations, the governing body has the authority to invite any nation to fill a vacancy if a team withdraws.

The AFC is expected to lobby for an Asian replacement, with the United Arab Emirates seen as a likely candidate. The UAE, however, has limited World Cup experience, having appeared only once in 1990, where they lost all three matches.

Tournament schedule

The World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, begins on June 11. Iran is scheduled to open its campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. Whether Italy or another nation could step in remains a decision for FIFA.

Paolo Zampolli calls for Italy’s inclusion, highlighting four World Cup titles. Photo credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

FIFA rejects Iran push to move games

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA has reportedly dismissed Iran’s proposal to stage their 2026 World Cup matches away from the United States amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The United States and the State of Israel launched a joint military operation on Iran on February 28, 2026, leading to a regional war after Iran attacked their neighbours.

Source: Legit.ng