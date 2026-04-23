US Navy Secretary John Phelan has stepped down from his role, the Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday

His departure marks another major shake-up in military leadership under Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth

The change comes amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and disputes over Trump’s shipbuilding plans

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that US Navy Secretary John Phelan has left the Trump administration.

His departure is "effective immediately", according to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao will take over in an acting capacity.

US Navy Secretary John Phelan resigns amid Pentagon leadership shake-up. Photo credit: Andrew Harnick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Leadership changes in the military

According to BBC, Phelan’s exit is the latest in a string of high-ranking military departures. Just weeks earlier, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth asked Army Chief of Staff Randy George to step down.

Two other senior Army officials, Gen David Hodne and Maj Gen William Green, were also removed. Since taking office, Hegseth has dismissed more than a dozen senior officers, including the chief of naval operations and the Air Force’s vice chief of staff.

Tensions over shipbuilding policy

Although no official reason was given, reports suggest Phelan clashed with Hegseth over Trump’s shipbuilding initiative. Phelan, a civilian businessman and major donor to Trump’s campaign, was sworn in as Navy Secretary in March 2025.

He had supported Trump’s plan to commission a new series of heavily armed Navy battleships, dubbed the "Golden Fleet".

Andrew Peek, a former State Department official, told the BBC:

"Eventually, somebody was going to take the fall for the lack of movement on that. I would bet that's about 30% of this. The other 70% - Phelan's replacement is very well known to the MAGA base, I would bet it's a simple replacement with someone he likes and trusts better."

Hung Cao steps in

Hung Cao, a 25-year Navy veteran, became undersecretary in October 2025. He previously ran for the US Senate in Virginia in 2024, endorsed by Trump, but lost to Democratic Senator Tim Kaine. During his campaign, Cao criticised diversity and inclusion programmes in the military. Speaking about recruitment, he said:

"What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds. Those are the young men and women that are going to win wars," the AP reported.

Wider context: US-Iran tensions

The leadership change comes as the US blockade of Iranian ports continues despite a ceasefire in the war. Clashes in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route, have escalated, with Iran claiming to have seized two ships.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump is "satisfied" with the blockade and believes Iran is "in a very weak position". Meanwhile, Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that reopening the strait is "not possible" due to "the blatant violations of the ceasefire" by the US and Israel.

Pentagon confirms immediate departure of John Phelan as military tensions rise. Photo credit: Andrew Harnick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Trump announces planned blockade of Iranian ports

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced plans to stop ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports, according to a statement attributed to President Donald Trump.

The message, shared by the White House via X on Monday, April 13, disclosed that the action is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

While the announcement did not provide further details, such a move could significantly affect maritime activities around Iran and cause fresh tensions in the region.

Source: Legit.ng