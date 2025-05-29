A Nigerian lady and her classmates staged a fake funeral as part of their final year project called the funeral management presentation

They dressed in black, carried a mock coffin and a picture frame made from cartons during the procession

People who came across the video shared their thoughts after the lady mentioned the course they studied

A Nigerian lady showed how she and her classmates staged a fake funeral as part of their final year project.

The lady stated that the project was known as the funeral management presentation.

In a dramatic video by @r.o.u.q.a.y.y.a.r.h on TikTok, the lady showed how she and her classmates dressed in black.

Some carried a mock coffin and picture frame made with cartons during the procession.

The lady and some of her classmates also danced, while some cried as part of the presentation.

The video was captioned:

“Final year funeral management presentation.”

When asked what she was studying in school, the lady said:

“Human anatomy.”

She added:

“We no dey use our marks play.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail fake funeral organised by students

Many who come across the post shared their thoughts on the lady's class presentations.

@Ms.Faatihah said:

"For how many marks?"

@Della_Cruzzz said:

"God forbid I pay school fees for 4 years for this course."

@chuks La la said:

"Even as an anatomy student I'm still in denials. I can't to motuary science."

@ME_HAXXANY said:

"Even if Dem dash me scholarship with full entitlement...I no fit study this course oo."

@Ogo daddy said:

"I Dey vex for my friend wey Dey study Animal Crops hmm as I see this no need again."

@Cherish_ said:

"I no understand una don dey go school of undertakers now. How is that even possible abi na custome day."

@legendarysavio said:

"That girl wey wear black and black with scarf in the first clip be like say na she be the next of kin, see as she Dey Tear step."

@NAILTECHNICIAN IN ENUGU said:

"I saw asson on some ones polo. Nah ANATOMY department you guys... but why,,, cuz our course is not mainly surrounded as being a multitian omoo."

@OGHENEKARO said:

"Jesus I never understand dis department. So una dey go learn how to be undertakers?"

