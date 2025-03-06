After completing his first 12 hours shift in the United Kingdom, a Nigerian youth got home and his behaviour got people talking

When he entered the house, his sister showed concern and was amused at the way he "crashed" to the floor

A video of the man's behaviour made some netizens share their experiences working long hour shifts

A Nigerian man was exhausted after completing his first 12-hour shift in the United Kingdom.

A short video posted on TikTok showed his dramatic behaviour as soon as he entered the house.

A Nigerian man got home exhausted after his first 12-hour shift in the UK. Photo Credit: @deriagbonyes

Source: TikTok

"What is the fastest way to make money?" he quizzed while "crashing" to the floor.

His sister drew closer and helped him take off his shoes while laughing at his behaviour.

The Nigerian man admitted in Pidgin that the work was tiring. The video posted on the family's TikTok page elicited massive reactions.

Some people downplayed his experience, saying others have it worse elsewhere.

At the time of this report, the video has garnered 92k likes on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Man's behaviour after UK shift stirs reactions

blackdiamond_468🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"Especially if it’s a shift dat involve fighting with robot😀😀😀😀If u don’t get it forget about it!"

Phranklincoln said:

"Bless him… happy families. That part of taking his shoes off melt my heart, that is love and nothing more."

THE1 said:

"The day I did 15hrs security job in London. I went back home playing if I die by Dagrin."

onowujp_40 said:

"Only 12hours??? Do u know how many hours we flex here in Nigeria, with poor and discouraging pay??? My brother, u are enjoying biko."

Osborn Leather Work said:

"Why are you people making it look like a death sentence! except you're lazy! I'm in the US, I have not seen my family for the past 3 weeks, I'm on a residence shift for 30 days."

adman said:

"You guys are making noise about just 12 hours. currently i am working with Chinese here in Dubai. and if I go to work in the morning by 9am I don't go home till 11pm or 12am sometimes it takes me 1am."

Clara Chipwende said:

"Really wanted to relocate to uk but the negatives I hear."

Young money said:

"But people in abroad complain the hours they work when people in Africa work from 7am or 8am to about 7pm to 9pm for as little as 50€ a month."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who worked as a warehouse operative in the UK had fallen sick after four weeks.

Lady weeps after first UK shift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had broken down in tears after completing her first 12-hour shift in the UK.

The lady's elder sister said her younger sibling always bothered her for money and now would understand what she goes through to make the money.

In a TikTok video, her sibling got back home and was smiling at first. However, she broke down in tears.

Source: Legit.ng