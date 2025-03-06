A lady has expressed concern over the kind of items that were found in a secret room belonging to her deceased grandfather

Following his demise, they gained access into the secret room and the things discovered in it marvelled people

Some social media users advised her to break or open the pot-like items, while other had different ideas

A lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the items discovered in her late grandfather's secret room.

She made a video of the things found in the secret room and posted it on TikTok with crying emojis.

"What we discovered in my late grandfather's secret room," words layered on her video read.

She panned her camera around to show the numerous similar-looking pot-like items on the floor.

There were other items placed on each other at a corner of the room. It is unclear what the items are.

Some netizens suggested that her grandfather must have engaged in some voodoo practices or diabolic acts.

The lady's video has amassed 857k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to discovery in grandpa's room

Mo Seheri said:

"I just know I'm inside a pot somewhere & they're stirring it every night."

Madzimai Madzimai said:

"I guess your grandfather was into arts and and crafts business."

Mrs king said:

"Could be the number of people he had killed or he trapped them."

Stifler said:

"Gogo had the whole village in the palm of her hand."

Hobo🇿🇦 said:

"You have now officially taken over her night shift job."

Tumi said:

"Open all of them.... Break the curse... Imagine the ppl stuck in there."

Maphefo M said:

"My love life is trapped in those pots,🤞🏾Open those things wena."

Debrah Mochabela said:

"There's a reason you found that secret room. just pray and ask for God's interventn as you are going to be releasing whatever that's captured in there."

queen_ofbloom said:

"U see witchcraft i see artifacts worth millions of naira in the black market."

