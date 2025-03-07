A Nigerian man who relocated to the United Kingdom has been trending online after showing off his transformation

In a video, he showed how he used to look when he was in Nigeria and compared it to his transformation after moving abroad

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's astonishing transformation after relocating to the United Kingdom gone viral on social media.

The young man shared a catchy video showing his change in appearance after leaving Nigeria.

Man flaunts transformation after moving to UK

The clip, posted via his TikTok account @theonlyaustin1, juxtaposed his life in Nigeria with his new life in the UK, leaving viewers stunned.

Prior to his relocation, the man had a distinctly darker complexion. However, after settling in the UK, his skin tone appeared noticeably brighter.

He also adopted a new hairstyle, sporting dreadlocks that added to his refreshed appearance.

The obvious transformation sparked lots of reactions on social media, with many users flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some people marvelled at the man's new look, others speculated about the factors that could have contributed to his changed appearance.

Reactions as man in UK flaunts transformation

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with many viewers praising the man's glow up.

@AYO said:

"Omo abroad sef na like skin care sha."

@JOSEPH said:

"God abeg, I no wan die for ikotun."

@Big Las wrote:

"I don see your knuckles."

@IZUx_x said:

"Austin Wetin you been de find for incomplete building."

@Say hey to king kelly said:

"Wetin una two go do for uncompleted building?for first clip."

@MubyFX said:

"Make una gather money send me abroad I promise you guys won't be disappointed."

@GiGi Nwa Mommy said:

"God abeg, make I no die for Rumuodara port Harcourt."

@EVERYTHING BY BIBI said:

"Una merry Christmas oo before the main date I fit don sell my phone."

@Bunny said:

"Wait how old are u, before I talk watin dey my mind [proud]."

@Cherish said:

"Since all of una dey beg God make I beg my own God abeg I no won die for Auchi."

@Deba said:

"Wetin be fine wey I nor fit fine if not for say I dey Nigeria. he sun alone."

@Divine reacted:

"The guy comot dis country come fresh I gats comot too even if na through night bus."

@Runo said:

"Dear followers, I reposted only because the transition was insane. Thank you."

@Zzz added:

"Some of those your friends fit never still understand am na only you pay attention."

@Dabby added:

"I wanted to ask why this has so many likes till I saw the glow up."

Watch the video here:

Pregnant lady displays body transformation

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman threw netizens aback with her shocking pregnancy transformation.

A video captured the surprising change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

