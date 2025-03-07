A lady has shared how she sold her properties to relocate to the UK, where she hoped to get a better job and a better life

The lady said before she decided to relocate to the UK, she was working as a banker, but she quit the job and sold her things

Upon getting to the UK, she quickly realised that she was deceived by the agent who got her a job as a cleaner

A lady who relocated to the UK has come out to say that life is not going as expected in the country.

The lady said she was working as a banker, but she decided it was time for her to also hustle abroad.

In a TikTok video posted by @queenkwab, the lady said she resigned from her banking job and moved to the UK in search of a better life.

Lady who wanted to get Certificate of Sponsorship in UK deceived by agent

According to her, after resigning from her banking job, she went ahead to sell her properties.

She also emptied her savings and handed the money to an agent who was helping her get a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) to enable her work in the UK.

The lady said, upon arriving in the UK, she quickly realised that the job the agent got for her was a cleaning job.

She said:

"I quit my banking job in Ghana, sold my properties, handed my entire savings to an agent who promised me a COS for an MC job in the UK, only to realise on arrival it was a 5-year Morning cleaner(MC) job contract. What should I do?"

The lady who is from Ghana made the post on a day the country was marking her independence day.

She noted that the leaders should work for the good of the country so that young people would not take hasty decisions to move abroad only to regret it later.

The caption further reads:

"Happy Independence day to Ghana🇬🇭. As our beloved country advances in age, may our leaders also advance in wisdom and knowledge and abort their corrupt ways. So we don't end up making hasty decisions to leave for greener pastures."

Reactions as lady shares job she is doing in the UK

@Quamjan said:

"Continue managing the job. Add some xtra shifts to ur contract. At the end of d month calculate all the pounds and compare with Ghana cedis? Happy now?"

@Reza Sariff said:

"You still have the opportunity to be a banker."

@S24 ultra said:

"If you have a stable job with properties, never leave your country. you will cry purple tears."

