A TikToker shared a video of a traffic officer who was shooting content with a ringlight while on duty

The traffic warden also danced as he went about his duty on the busy streets of Akure, Ondo state

The officer’s actions sparked reactions on social media, as many shared their thoughts on his social media activities

A video captured a traffic officer who filmed himself while on duty on the road.

The man set his phone on a ringlight, which he placed on a tripod at the side of the road.

Officer shoots content while on duty. Photo; @mgrank002

In a video by @mfrank002 on TikTok, the traffic officer was seen in his uniform, which was an orange shirt and black trousers with black beret.

He was seen dancing and directing cars at the same time in the viral video.

The video was captioned:

“The funniest thing I’ve seen in Akure this week. Two hustles the same time.”

The video went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views as of the time of this report.

Reactions trail dancing traffic warden’s video

The officer’s actions sparked reactions on social media, as many shared their thoughts on his social media activities.

@PRESH said:

"So all of una Dey online ,my last videos na 2likes and na me and my roommate like am."

@AJ said:

"That is against the ethics of the profession.That is like a distraction on the job."

@oluwajuwonlojohns said:

"Sir..you need to be careful... okay, because if any accident happen in that spot people will blame you ooo... weldone sir."

@Psalmwizz said:

"Abeg make we go support his hustle so that others go learn from him."

@pawskalDogz said:

"I like his energy ...I see every day and for one day on the job has he not danced when controlling traffic . anyone with his tiktok handle should drop it for me ... I have something for him."

@redox lowkey said:

"omo. Truth be told this man is trying and may God grant him good health and Richies."

@Custom bridal: LUXBYLORA said:

"This man is passionate about his work. I always look forward to seeing him whenever I’m going to the market."

@Solution Adewunmi said:

"If you try this in Lagos nah another parson go help you post that tkt video you're doing."

@Chevaunne Shine | #FirstLady! said:

"He's smart. his videos get so many views for other people. Why not collect his own?!"

The traffc officer set his ringlight and danced on duty. Photo:@mfrank002

