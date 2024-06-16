A young Nigerian lady broke down in tears after she had her first 12-hour shift in the United Kingdom

The lady's elder sister said her young sibling usually disturbs her for money and now she finally understands

Mixed reactions trailed her sibling's experience as people shared their thoughts on working overseas

A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz after sharing her sister's reaction following her first shift in the UK.

@cruisemama5 she moved abroad in September 2023 and revealed her younger sibling always disturbed her for money.

The young lady broke down in tears. Photo Credit: @cruisemama5

Source: TikTok

@cruisemama5 laughed that her sister now understands how she makes the money. In a TikTok video, her sibling got back home and was smiling at first.

However, she broke down in tears. @cruisemama5 comforted her sister while laughing. Her video blew up on social media.

"I came in September last year and have been working back to back to bring my sister in and to assist my family, honestly it’s not easy at all," @cruisemama5 wrote.

Watch the video below:

@cruisemama5's video sparks reactions

Spicykissy said:

"Cold want kill mewhen they are back home they say cold no fit be any problem."

Owegbe Adesua Imhanzeto said:

"Na so I go toilet go cry for my first job for warehouse. kon dey ask myself who send me come UK."

Geenah said:

"That’s how we get home and cry ourselves to sleep. We still do extra shifts so that we go get extra give when they bill us, but they no go understand. It’s good for everyone to experience it."

Temitayo1902 said:

"My husband dey cry on phone i hide to cry with him and console him.hiding so the children won't see mummy crying."

Sophia said:

"Now imagine being the first to move in your family and not having anyone to cry to."

Anna said:

"Someone said abroad be like cult, na who go go know."

Yoleck said:

"You are a good sister cus others won’t even bring der family I have family der that don’t even plan to help na motivation dem wan use kill person."

