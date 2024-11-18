A Nigerian lady who got moved to the UK said she had fallen sick after working too hard on a new job she got

The lady said she relocated to the UK and waited four weeks before she could get a job as a warehouse operative

She said due to the nature of the UK job, she became ill and had to be hospitalised after four weeks

A lady travelled to the UK to search for greener pastures, but she has fallen sick.

The lady got a job in the UK, but due to the nature of the job, she was hospitalised.

In a story she posted on TikTok, Sugar Baby said she got a job as a warehouse worker in the UK.

She said her boyfriend warned her not to take the job because it was stressful, but she insisted.

Sugar Baby said she had been idle for many weeks before she decided she was going to take the UK factory job.

Her words:

"I was so happy when I got my first job in the UK as a warehouse operative. Worked for four weeks, got sick for two weeks, and then got fired. I still cried. The fact that my man warned me not to take the job but I had spent a month or so in the country and I just wanted to start earning in Pounds."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady falls sick in the Uk

@FRANK said:

"And person dey find warehouse 5 years COS."

@Heart and GrowthbyGEM said:

"And I did this for 6 months. Warehouse operative is not a joke."

@Atbszn said:

"And some people Dey find warehouse COS."

@Cassy Andra Ojo said:

"I’m still doing it, cried to bed last night…for the past 1 year."

International student shares his experience

Meanwhile, a Nigerian student who relocated to the UK for university studies said he is missing his family back home.

The man lamented loneliness and mentioned that the person he missed the most was his twin brother.

Other than loneliness and difficulty in making friends in the UK, the man said everything was fine over there.

