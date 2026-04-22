Proud of her 16-year-old son's performance in the 2026 UTME, a Nigerian mum took to social media to display his result

According to the woman, it had always been her wish and prayer for the boy to have his first degree before 19, but that did not materialise

At 16, her young son wrote the UTME without attending any extra lessons or JAMB tutorials, and his mother could not contain her joy

Deborah Precious, a Nigerian woman, has posted the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of her 16-year-old son, named Owasi Ifeanyichukwu Ikechukwu.

An excited Deborah, in a Facebook post on April 21, shared her son's picture, as she spoke highly of him.

A proud mum displays her 16-year-old son's UTME result. Photo Credit: Deborah Precious, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Woman's son's 2026 UTME result

Deborah revealed that it had always been her desire and prayer for her son, who finished secondary school at 14, to have his first degree before 19, but that wish did not see the light of day due to unforeseen circumstances.

At his young age, Deborah noted that her son focused on business and did not attend any UTME tutorial or extra lessons, as he was always occupied with his occupation at the market.

She urged netizens to congratulate her son. She wrote on Facebook:

"As a mother I wished and prayed that my son will be done with university as in his first degree before 19 oooooh I wished it so bad...

"Well that didn't happen, at 14 he was done with secondary and the real task began, until 16 you can't go to the university hmmmmm and I no get money for private university oh chim!

"Well we decided to hustle and oga started selling and he was enjoying it. This year we decided to purchase jamb form so he could further at least 16 don reach.

"My son my pride did not attend extra lessons or jamb classes because this pikin dey hustle for watt market morning till evenings plus Sunday afternoons but yet he still scored this high...

"Abeg congratulate this pikin for me e no easy and uncles and aunties make Una drop something for the boy him try.

"Congratulations nnam mummy is proud of you."

Ifeanyichukwu, her son, scored 57 in English, 63 in government, 59 in literature and 52 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS), giving him an aggregate of 231.

A proud mum reacts to her 16-year-old son's JAMB result. Photo Credit: Deborah Precious, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

JAMB: Mum's son's UTME result sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UTME result below:

Mary Johnson said:

"Congratulations son...greater height ijn."

Seun Idowu Idowu said:

"Congratulations my boy more wins."

Theodora Ene Benjamin said:

"Congratulations God will settle the case for him."

SirCoach MrEmployment said:

"This is good.

"Congratulations son.

"I'll buy one of your text books.

"Your mother should only remind me."

Adebukola Comfort Obateru said:

"Congratulations to our Prince.

"Mummy is proud of you."

Faith Brandon said:

"Congratulations to him, the sky is his starting point."

Nancy Bamson said:

"See my small man of yesterday is now a big boy, wow am so happy for you. Congratulations to you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum had 'fainted and woken up' after seeing her son's UTME result.

Mum reacts to son's UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had caused a commotion online after posting her son's WAEC and UTME results.

In a now-viral tweet on April 21, the proud mum appreciated God for her son's results in both examinations. While people celebrated her son's UTME and WAEC results, some other netizens were drawn to the contrast between his chemistry score and his overall UTME score.

While Muhammad Abubakar Aliyu scored a distinction (grade A1) in chemistry in his WAEC exam, he managed a 49 in the same subject in his UTME. This prompted some netizens to question how he scored a distinction in one exam and fell short in the other.

Source: Legit.ng