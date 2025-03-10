A Nigerian man has ordered his wife to resign from her job, and the story is attracting many reactions on social media

The man said his wife no longer has time for him, noting that he is no longer seeing her in the bedroom because of the job

However, the job, which is a remote one, pays the lady N7.5 million monthly and she is finding it difficult to leave

A lady is currently confused on what to do after her husband ordered her to resign from the job she is doing.

The lady works from home after getting a job as a virtual assistant, and the company she works for is in Australia.

According to the story shared on TikTok by Wunmitalkscreative, the man insisted that his wife's job is taking too much of her time.

He said his wife no longer has time for him in the bedroom since she is usually working at night.

According to Wunmi, the lady in question works for people in Australia and this required that she would be online at night.

The salary for the job is between $5000 and $6000, which is more than N7.5 million per month.

Wunmi said the lady is seeking advice from the general public on how she should handle the matter.

Reactions as man asks his wife to resign his job

@DeCarpenterGurl said:

"Taking care of him and the children and doing other chores in the day time, is that all her role as a wife? She better find a way to balance her work life and marriage. Let them talk it through."

@Ayoiluade said:

"The problem be say the woman don get money well well pass the husband and the man no like am."

@Chisweet22 said:

"Tell her not to quit her job .tell her to have a discussion with her husband how her job works ,if the man insist na she know wetin she go do ooo but me nothing will ever make me quit job for any body."

@Pitanic said:

"Is not about ranting, if your job is affecting your marriage, figure out a way to create balance. Money is not everything."

@Vintage Vendor in Lagos said:

"Ehn 6k dollars monthly that is like over 8m in Naira, And I should Quit. Can’t they shift the other room duties to day time. Haaa, abeg marry a kind and understanding man oo."

@ADEYEMI | Copywriter + Coach said:

"Your husband helped you, but for another person's marital issue you're bringing "Men". Everything is all about emotion and gender instead of being calm, and advice her rightly."

