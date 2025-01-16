The gruesome murder of Abuja corps member Salome Eleojo Adaidu has thrown her friends, family and acquaintances into mourning

One lady who had met Salome in the past has shared what she noticed about her and lamented over her tragic death

Gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi is currently in police custody after he was apprehended with the severed head of Salome on Sunday, January 12, in Nasarawa State

A Nigerian lady, Licia Jacob, has described Salome Eleojo Adaidu as one of the most decent and peaceful souls she has ever met.

Salome is a young Nigerian lady who met her untimely end after gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi allegedly murdered her.

Licia Jacob said she met Salome during her NYSC programme in Abuja. Photo Credit: Licia Jacob, Salome Adaidu

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Licia revealed that she learned about Salome's family during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Abuja.

Licia said Salome was never wayward and described her as a peaceful and God-fearing fellow.

Licia further said Salome was never in a relationship with her alleged killer and prayed God would grant her eternal rest. Licia wrote on Facebook:

"Why do bad thing happen to good people? This girl here, Salome Eleojo was one of the most decent and peaceful soul i have ever met,I got to know her family during my service year in Abuja, I could tell ,she was never a wayward girl, very peaceful and God fearing.

"That devil that took her life was never her boyfriend,is unfortunate she entered the wrong ride yesterday, may God grant her eternal rest. Eleojo Adaidu you are too good to go this way."

People mourned Salome Adaidu's demise

Itodo Hyacinth said:

"The child of God has nothing to regrate, but those who committed the atrocities will pay for their devi less act."

Dayo Buraimoh said:

"What a world...

"What a country...

"What a waste of life..

"The smile's are gone....

"The roses are not red anymore..

"And the skies are not blue also...

"May your soul rest in perfect peace with the Lord..."

Prince HolyBishop Michael said:

"So painful. I just watched the news now that one Temilihin killed her and cut off her head. What a wicked world.. Assuming the guy succeeded and started driving expensive Benz , some people will said he is rich and hard working not knowing the source of his money."

Emmanuel Oteikwu said:

"What is your definition of decency why she dress indecent in her photo what are you telling the world pls?"

Davido Joseph Oligo said:

"Is not everything we blame Devil 😈😈.

"When the girl is dating the guy who stop her but nw u guys are blaming devil 😈."

Moses Adugba said:

"It's real... can't believe this happened to someone as peaceful and God-fearing as Salome. May God grant her family strength during this difficult time."

Jerry Ejeson said:

"It's so painful.

"May her soul rest in peace in the Name of Jesus, Amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Salome's mum had shared the promise that her daughter made to her.

Salome's mum recounts their last moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Salome's mum had recounted their last moment before her demise.

The devastated mum said Salome became her second husband after the demise of her hubby and shared the details of their phone conversation on Saturday.

She expressed grief over the manner in which Salome was murdered and demanded that justice be served.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng