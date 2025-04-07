The interior of singer Yinka Ayefele's mansion has surfaced online and fans couldn't take their gaze off the plush structure

The singer had his house warning recently and pictures of the building surfaced online to the amazement of his fans

In the trending video, the kind of furniture he has, the apartment he prepared for his children, his living room were all put on display

Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, seemed to have spared no cost to erect his new mansion known as Yinka Ayefele's court.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had flaunted the new structure he erected as he appreciated God for his blessing.

In the video, the singer, who is confined to a wheelchair as a result of an accident he had many years ago, took his guests on a tour of his building.

The music star took them to his living room, which had furniture in gold and cream colours.

They were also taken to his kitchen, which was bigger than rooms in some people's houses. It has all the necessary gadgets needed for cooking and preserving food.

Yinka Ayefele shows off his children playground

In the video, Ayefele took his guest on a tour of his children's playground and relaxation center. It had toys and chairs they can sit on and play with.

After seeing the amount of money spent to make his children comfortable. One of the guests rolled on the floor and was praying to God for such a kind of blessing.

Yinka Ayefele's bedroom

The Tungba creator also took his guests to his bedroom and showed off what he has in it. The room had massive space and a small football pitch was neatly kept close to his large television.

The room also has state-of-the-art furniture and other decorations.

Recall that the mansion came a few months after a video of how the singer goes about his daily activities in his old home.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ayefele's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the mansion built by the singer. Here are comments below:

@dharah_2 commented:

"Congratulations to him. God pls I want this kind of blessing and many more.Amen."

@wuraola.victoria.73 reacted:

"Wow indeed mansion money is sweet."

@luxxstyleevents said:

"This is so beautiful, am so loving the kitchen."

@adeagboyetundee stated:

"The kitchen is my highlights as a foodie."

@princess_akankeade said:

"This is wow wow wow, God build a joyful building for me and my husband in Jesus name ."

@darmiepwetty wrote:

"This is massive. The kitchen ."

@kikkyfabrics commented:

"Congratulations. God will do mine soonest in Jesus name amen."

Isbae U gifts Yinka Ayefele gift

Legit.ng had reported that after Yinka Ayefele appeared on skit maker, Isbae U's podcast, and he gave the singer a parting gift.

He gave Ayefele a skipping rope and asked him to jump up if he was happy about it.

The reactions of the music star trended online after seeing the gift Isbae U gave him

