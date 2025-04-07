South Africa could drop 3 points in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for fielding an ineligible player

Teboho Mokoena had received yellow cards in two previous matches before their clash against Lesotho which they won 2-0

Head coach Hugo Broos has lamented the situation as the tactician claims it has handed an advantage to Nigeria's Super Eagles

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is concerned over the possibility that his side will lose three points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa top the CAF qualification Group C with 13 points, but they could drop to 10 as deductions loom large, per ESPN.

They could forfeit their 2-0 victory over Lesotho on March 20, after fielding Teboho Mokoena in that encounter.

Hugo Broos is unimpressed as South Africa could lose 3 points in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Lefty Shivambu.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had received yellow cards in their two previous matches, meaning he was ineligible to play against the Crocodiles.

Losing three points would be a major setback for South Africa's quest to pick an automatic World Cup ticket.

Should they drop to 10 points, Benin and Rwanda are on 8 points each, while Nigria's Super Eagles have 7 points.

Broos has disclosed that he is unhappy with the entire situation, which, according to him, has given Nigeria's Super Eagles an advantage.

“It’s out of our hands now,” the manager said as he emphasised the team’s focus on upcoming matches, including a crucial clash with Nigeria.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Hugo Broos may be sacked as South Africa’s head coach in October if the team fails to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

If this happens, he will not have the opportunity to coach Bafana Bafana at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

South Africa may forfeit 3 points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Darren Stewart.

The tactician was in charge when they achieved a commendable third-place finish at the most recent tournament in Ivory Coast.

South Africans react as 3-point deduction looms

Meanwhile, South Africans have continued to react ahead of FIFA's possible sanctions.

BhovuRbay said on X:

"Whoever made this mistake of fielding an ineligible player should be fired immediately."

@BhovuRbay added:

"Nigerian handwriting is all over this. Whistleblowers. They snitched on us so we could be out of their way."

@mrshelby101 posited:

"FIFA's disciplinary code mandates that a player receiving two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a one-match suspension.

"Mokoena's participation against Lesotho, despite his prior bookings, constitutes a violation of this rule."

@FolaweAgbelusi

"They will find a way to blame Nigerians yet again. I have never seen a people that fail to take responsibility like SAns."

Chelle eyes Werder Bremen player

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is showing interest in Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu.

Fresh reports claim that the Malian coach is collaborating closely with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to persuade more Nigeria-eligible players to join the squad.

Chelle has identified key positions that require reinforcement, including left-back, central defender, and box-to-box midfielder.

