The ONS 2023 baby name data revealed a rise in unique and gender-neutral names, such as Zoe for boys and Blessing for girls

Margot and Cillian gained popularity, driven by the Barbenheimer phenomenon, while Olivia and Muhammad maintained their positions as the most popular names for girls and boys respectively

The analysis highlighted a balance between traditional names and innovative, pop-culture-inspired choices across the UK

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) has published its 2023 analysis of baby names in the UK, revealing an increase in unconventional, gender-neutral choices.

Among the rarer names for boys were Zoe, Xayvion, and Zimchikachim, each with three registrations.

Source: Getty Images

Popular culture also influenced the list, with names like Beckham and King-David gaining traction, while innovative choices such as Blessing and Wisdom reflected a trend of using meaningful everyday words as names.

Margot and Cillian gain momentum amid Hollywood influence

Celebrity culture continued to shape naming trends, as seen with a surge in registrations for Margot and Cillian, inspired by 2023’s Barbenheimer phenomenon featuring Margot Robbie in Barbie and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

The name Robbie nearly doubled in popularity mid-year, while Cillian rose significantly in October. Other luxury-inspired girl names like Dolce and Dior also registered notable usage, further reflecting this Hollywood effect.

Olivia and Muhammad retain top spots

Despite the rise in creative names, classic choices remained dominant in the 2023 list. Olivia retained its status as the most popular girl's name for the eighth consecutive year, while Muhammad topped the list for boys in England and Wales.

These trends highlight a balance between tradition and innovation in baby naming preferences across the UK.

Source: Getty Images

About ONS

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is the UK's largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute.

It is responsible for collecting, analysing, and publishing data on various aspects of the economy, population, and society at national, regional, and local levels. The ONS plays a critical role in providing accurate and impartial information to inform public policy, business decisions, and societal understanding.

Key areas of focus include employment, health, migration, and demographic trends. It also oversees the decennial census in England and Wales, ensuring comprehensive data to support long-term planning and resource allocation.

