A young lady announced that she had left her abusive marriage, as she shared her sad experience

She narrated what she faced at the hands of her husband and how she planned to finalise the separation process

Many who came across the woman’s post sympathised with her after reading her story and encouraged her

A Nigerian woman, Quenny Ogechukwu, shared her sad experience after leaving her abusive marriage of four years.

She narrated how her husband had maltreated her even during their courtship, but she decided to marry him because she was scared of being mocked.

Young lady leaves marriage of 4 years after going through painful experience. Photo: Quenny Ogechukwu

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, she shared what she went through at the hands of her husband during the marriage.

She said:

“Yesterday, 4th April, 2025. I mustered the courage to leave an abusive marriage, again. I'm broke, scared and uncertain about what the future holds for me moving forward but for now I don't think there's anything more scary than living with a man who thinks it's ok to pour hot tea on my face because he's angry, a man who thinks it's ok to put his hands tightly on my throat and choke me so much that his fingers dig into my skin and make a mark; just because I'm "rebellious" (according to him), a man who threatened to kïll me and go to jail but "he will make sure that I'm not alive to see him going to jail", a man who slaps me and throws weapons at me just because he's angry or there's a disagreement.

“A man who locks me out at any slightest provocation and a man who beats me in public even when I'm carrying a sick baby.”

Lady recounts how husband abused her during courtship

The lady described her marriage as “four years of emotional abuse and physical assault, four years of fear, suffering, tears and embarrassment.”

She added:

“I'm not a saint but if I have so much bad character that you can't tolerate or manage me is it not best to let me go... I may not have loved myself enough to marry this man because he was as$alting me during relationship but I still went ahead with the marriage because I was so scared of what people will say.”

See her full Facebook post here.

Young lady leaves marriage of 4 years after going through painful experience. Photo: Quenny Ogechukwu

Source: Facebook

Reactions as woman leaves marriage of four years

Ugochi Ajaraonye said:

"Congratulations on your survival. Please don't go back again. Trust me, your life will be much better without an abusive marriage."

Ifu Nanya said:

"Chai. This life is indeed mysterious. Never judge a book by it's cover. Looking at how agile and strong you are, no one would believe you are going through all of these in an early marriage."

Nnamdi Bernard Nwabueze said:

"Very sorry for the pain, but it's not everything you will take to social media rather you settle it amicably with your families."

In related stories, a man divorced his wife over his son’s medical bills, while a lawyer shared why he handled divorce cases despite being a pastor.

Divorced lady’s comment on abusive marriages trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who got divorced said she would not advise other women to leave their abusive marriages.

She shared her experience when she decided to leave her husband and why her advice was hers alone.

Those who came across the post had mixed reactions and shared their thoughts on the lady's remarks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng