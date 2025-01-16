Mrs Ojomachenwu Adaidu, the mother of the deceased Salome Eleojo Adaidu, has expressed deep grief over her horrific demise

The woman, who lost her husband in 2024, said she had been sick and was in the village when the incident happened

In an interview, the heartbroken woman, whose child was allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, shared Salome's promise to her

Salome Eleojo Adaidu's mother, Mrs Ojomachenwu Adaidu, has mourned the tragic demise of her 24-year-old daughter and demanded that justice be served.

Ojomachnewu, who was in the village when the incident happened, said she rushed back home after a policeman called her to tell her daughter had an accident on Sunday, January 12.

Salome's mum said she last spoke with her daughter on Saturday before gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi allegedly killed her.

It was when she arrived that she found out about the gruesome way gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi allegedly killed Salome.

Salome's promise to her mum

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Salome's mother shared how her deceased daughter struggled with schooling and hawked to put food on their table.

The woman was heartbroken by the horrific manner in which Salome's life was taken.

"She struggled with school, she struggled for me, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for me. She would carry things on her head to sell so we could have something to eat."

"Look at the way she ended up dying. I can’t take it anymore. I said I wanted to die with her, but people didn’t let me. I can’t even talk anymore because it’s just too much for me."

She elaborated on her closeness with Salome since the passing of her husband.

"Whenever I was in the village, it was Salome who brought a power bank for me so she could always talk to me. Since my husband died, she has been like my husband, and now my other husband is gone too."

Ojomachnewu revealed that Salome had promised to stand for her following the death of her husband.

Reactions trail Salome's mum's account

Isah Odoma Joseph said:

"But which NYSC training again, the one that ended just this December? And everyone other kopa has resumed their PPA. Iam confused the one she left home with her bag that this her mother is talking about."

Maryann Ogechi Inyang said:

"I just can't imagine how this woman is feeling right now 😭. Loosing ones child is devastating, talk more of loosing them in a tragic way. So sorry you have to go through this mama. May her soul rest in peace 🙏."

Ernest Sama said:

"I'm not related to them ,i'm not even Nigerian but the phrase " she was my husband since my husband died" has provoked tears running down my spine as a Cameroonian."

Theophilus Chinecherem Okoro said:

"The only justice you need na to give him life imprisonment since he has no regrets of killing his own girlfriend 😭 or to give him painful death nothing more than this you can get from him."

Gloria Ayegba said:

"This is such a sad sad story it painful to know a child died of sickness , but to live with the fact that she was behe.aded is hell. May the Almighty God console you."

Di Law Lawrence said:

"Any way is a way," "I must succeed by force and by all means," and "Just make money anyhow."

"These are some of the dangerous ideas driving young people into evil, dubious, and criminal pursuits of wealth. How can a reasonable young man decide to cut off a girl’s head or body parts—someone’s daughter or sister—for rituals or Yahoo Plus, just to show off riches and wealth? This happens every day in Nigeria.

"We need to be vigilant, especially the ladies. Things are no longer as they should be. The more you see, the less you understand. May God grant us the wisdom to be cautious and the courage to flee when necessary to protect our lives."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Salome's mum's last moment with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Salome's mother had recounted her last moment with her daughter.

The heartbroken woman said that she and Salome last spoke on Saturday, January 11 and that her daughter had said she was washing clothes.

She shared what Salome told her she would do after washing the clothes. The woman demanded justice be served.

