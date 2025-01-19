Ojomachenwu Adaidu, the mother of the slain Salome Eleojo Adaidu, said she felt like her world had ended when she learnt of her daughter's gruesome murder

The 52-year-old businesswoman, in an interview, shared her daughter's marriage plan before her tragic death

The bereaved woman reacted to the claim of gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi that Salome was his girlfriend

The mother of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, Ojomachenwu Adaidu, has maintained that her daughter was never in a relationship with her alleged killer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

The 52-year-old woman, who lost her husband on May 16, 2024, said Salome was the most hardworking of all her children.

Salome's mum said her daughter was dating a pharmacist.

Source: Facebook

In an interview with the Punch, the widow said the gruesome murder of Salome still feels like a bad dream, adding that it has been extremely difficult for her.

"I felt like my world had ended. It’s a painful experience, and it still feels like a bad dream. People tried to console me, saying I have other children, but no one should go through something like this. It has been extremely difficult. What I want is justice for her. I am currently very ill."

Ojomachenwu demanded justice for her slain daughter, who was a corps member serving in Abuja.

On the gospel singer's claim that Salome was his girlfriend, Ojomachenwu described it as a lie. According to the bereaved woman, the suspect did not even know her name.

She added that her deceased daughter was seeing someone else, and they had a plan for her wedding to the pharmacist she was dating before her murder. In her words:

"That’s a lie. Salome was not his girlfriend. He didn’t even know her name. You can see in the video that the killer has a beard. My children don’t like men who keep beards, and Salome had no relationship with him.

"She already had someone she was dating; a pharmacist. I told her we would do the necessary wedding introduction after her service year."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the last Facebook post of the late Salome Adaidu's real boyfriend had made people sad.

Salome Adaidu's real boyfriend shares last chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Salome Adaidu's real boyfriend, Maxwell Ajah, had shared his last chat with her on WhatsApp.

While the accused gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, maintained that the deceased was his girlfriend, Maxwell said he had been dating Salome since 2018 and that they were still together up until her demise on Sunday, January 12. When asked about when last he saw Salome, Maxwell said:

"I saw Ele sometime last week. I can't remember. It was on a Wednesday or Thursday. That was the last time I saw her. I think she left my house on Thursday. She left my house on Thursday.

"We were supposed to see on Friday but I didn't sleep at home. I even asked if I should come home and drop the key but she said she cannot sleep alone in the house, that we would see on Saturday..."

