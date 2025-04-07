A Nigerian lady emptied her bank account to surprise her husband with a new phone on his birthday

She shared how she planned the surprise with her younger sister and showed her husband’s reaction after getting the phone

Many who came across the clip shared their thoughts on her kind gestures as she shared how her husband came through for her

A Nigerian lady went the extra mile to buy a new phone for her husband as his birthday gift.

She shared how she emptied her bank account and asked her younger sister to get her the phone.

In a post by @socialmedia_mechanic on TikTok, the lady shared how her husband helped her to change her and her father’s phones while neglecting his.

That was her reason for emptying her bank account to get him an Infinx Hot 50 Pro Plus.

She said:

“My husband has been having phone issue recently and I missed that he had changed and upgraded my phone without getting his. Not only that, he has also changed my father’s phone too cause his phone was having issues.

“So trust me when I tell you that it was totally worth it for me emptying my bank account to do this.”

On seeing the phone, the man’s reaction melted hearts as he appreciated his wife.

The video was captioned:

“Today, I pour my heart into prayers for you: May you never know a better yesterday. May you walk in abundance, grace, and favor,always. May your hands never lack what they work for.

“May your name be honored wherever it’s spoken.May you continue to be the most loved, most respected, and most blessed in every room you walk into. May you never lose that beautiful light in your heart.

“And may heaven continue to smile on you, every single day. Happy birthday my forever.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s birthday gift for hubby

@OLUWAKEMI said:

"See as I dey smile like say na me them surprise…God bless you for putting smile on his face."

@MAKEUP ARTIST IN OJO LASU said:

"One thing I know is if a man/ husband is good to any woman she’ll reciprocate."

@timiedraysond said:

"I love to see happy love. God will bless you both... next gift is all expense paid trip to any country of your choice."

temitopeonibag said:

"Una don marry better man finish come leave action bitter for us….. God bless and strengthen your marriage sis."

In related stories, a man bought a Mercedes-Benz for his wife for their anniversary, while another got his wife an iPhone 15 Pro Max for his wife.

Woman gives hubby N1m on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man announced on social media that his wife sent him money as his birthday gift.

He displayed the receipt, which showed the amount that his wife had sent, while sharing how he felt after seeing it.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the woman’s gesture as they wished the man a happy birthday.

