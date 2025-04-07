Kylian Mbappe has denied any rift with Vinícius Junior, calling his relationship with the Brazilian "very good"

The Frenchman, who joined Real Madrid last summer, praises their growing chemistry on the pitch

Mbappe is eyeing the Ballon d’Or after a stellar debut season with 33 goals in 47 games for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has spoken out to shut down rumours of a rift between himself and Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior, insisting that there is no bad blood between the two superstars.

The French forward, who joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2024 after years of speculation, addressed the issue in a recent interview.

Kylian Mbappe has dispelled rumours he does not have a great relationship with Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior. Photo by Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe made it clear that his relationship with Vinicius is strong and professional, stating that any talk of tension is simply the result of outside noise.

“The relationship is very good. It’s normal for people to talk about us—about two famous players who make a difference.

“But I came with the idea of playing with Vinícius. I can’t imagine a Real Madrid without Vini.” Mbappe told Spanish outlet La Sexta.

Mbappe at the heart of Real Madrid's success

Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappe has fit seamlessly into a squad packed with talent, including the electrifying Brazilian winger.

Alongside Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modric, and Federico Valverde, Madrid have formed one of the most feared attacking teams in world football.

While many expected egos to clash, the reality, according to Mbappe, is quite the opposite.

“We play well, and we can still be better,” he continued. “People expect more from us, and that’s normal. We’re good together and that’s the most important part of the season.”

The speculation surrounding their relationship began shortly after Mbappé’s arrival, with pundits and fans wondering if such players of such high status could truly coexist.

Both Mbappe and Vinicius have been the face of the French and Brazilian national teams, respectively and are used to being the main attacking threat. Yet on the pitch, their chemistry appears to be improving with each game for Real Madrid.

Mbappe eyes Ballon d’Or at Real Madrid

Mbappe’s debut season at Real Madrid has been a roaring success.

Kylian Mbappe has formed a formidable attacking force with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo at Real Madrid. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old Real Madrid no.9 has already scored 33 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Mbappe’s goals have helped Real secure the UEFA Super Cup already this season, with more silverware potentially on the horizon as the season enters its decisive phase.

With the French forward’s eyes now set on winning his first Ballon d’Or, Mbappe knows that continued success at Madrid—both individually and collectively—will be key.

His partnership with Vinícius Jr could play a major role in achieving that dream.

2025 Ballon d’Or updated rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Ballon d'Or took a fresh twist after Mohamed Salah and Liverpool were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah was one of the forerunners for the coveted award, but his absence from the Champions League has diminished his chances of becoming the second African to win it.

Mbappe has been Real Madrid’s player with the best chance of winning the Golden Ball this season after a remarkable campaign for the Spanish giants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng