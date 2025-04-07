A lady who sells herbs, also known as agbo, has shared how her past relationship was ruined because of her business

She shared the words her ex-boyfriend’s parents told her, which led to the end of their relationship

The lady celebrated as she eventually got married, as many netizens shared their thoughts on her experience

A lady who sells herbal medicine, also known as agbo, recounted how her business affected her past relationship.

She shared what happened between her and the parents of her ex-boyfriend.

Agbo Seller Recalls How Ex-boyfriend Ended Their "Serious" Relationship Because of Her Business

Source: Facebook

Known as Eniola Sisialagbo on Facebook, the lady shared the words her ex-boyfriend’s parents said to her because she was an agbo seller.

She noted that the words struck her like thunder, but she vowed to always look presentable.

Eniola said:

“I lost a serious relationship years back, because the parents of my ex-boyfriend told me to my face that their son can never marry an Agbo hawker. Those words struck me like thunder. But I vowed to always pride myself and look presentable.”

The lady went further to celebrate her marriage, as she called her husband “the sweetest man ever”.

She also said that some parents even wished she would marry their sons.

Her words:

“Guess who’s married? Yes am now married to the sweetest man ever. Right now even some parents wished am married to their son, truly there’s dignity in labor, and elegance in looking neat.”

Agbo Seller Recalls How Ex-boyfriend Ended Their "Serious" Relationship Because of Her Business

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail agbo seller’s relationship experience

Firstlady Vitamin Sulaiman said:

"Them dey Wyn God no Omo ilu oke that's not hard working except if they are not brought up well. Omo ilu oke used to be well disciplined and very respectful regardless of your age . And we don't have shame on any business we trade for a living. I am very sure your ex will be like haaa for not fighting for U from his parents to accept you then , Thank God for a good life you are living on now."

Adeleke Opeyemi Ebenezer said:

"God knows how to leads his people. For example, if the family even accepted u, they might setup another business for you. And if that happens, how will you use ur Herbs to deliver some people with chronic sickness."

Ganiyat Abiodun Babawale said:

"Eniola Sisialagbo congratulations ma'am , with God by your side I believe they have regretted their actions toward you seriously you are a beautiful story . I tap from your testimony so as those that reject me should regret their actions over my life so as for me to have a beautiful story."

In related stories, a lady shared a voice message she got from her ex-boyfriend, while another shared how her boyfriend broke up with her after four years.

Bride shades ex on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful bride threw shade at her ex-boyfriend on her wedding day, sparking reactions from netizens.

In a viral video, the lady mentioned her ex-boyfriend while responding to a song by the event moderator.

Many who came across the post shared diverse views on the bride’s actions, stating that she hadn’t moved on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng