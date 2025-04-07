Thousands Stranded as NYSC Registration Portal Faces Downtime and Email Delays

The NYSC registration portal is experiencing technical issues, causing delays and failed attempts for thousands of graduates nationwide

Technical issues have plagued the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) registration portal, leaving thousands of prospective corps members across Nigeria frustrated and stranded at various accredited centers.

The portal, which opened recently for the 2025 Batch A Stream I registration, has been experiencing intermittent downtime, with many users reporting delays and disruptions that have stalled their registration process.

Registration for Batch A steam I is currently ongoing.

Source: Facebook

NYSC portal goes down

Several graduates said the site becomes unresponsive at critical stages, particularly after email submission, where the expected confirmation email fails to arrive promptly. In some cases, it took several hours, while others never received it at all.

“I submitted my email since morning, and up till now, I haven’t gotten any confirmation. I’ve refreshed a hundred times,” said a visibly frustrated graduate at a center in Ibadan. “This is a process that should take minutes.”

Reports from Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and other major cities suggest a similar situation.

At some centers, applicants have been waiting for hours, trying repeatedly to log into the system without success. For many, the issue began shortly after the portal went live, which they suspect may have been overwhelmed by high traffic.

A few users, however, claimed they were able to complete the registration smoothly during the early hours of the portal’s launch.

“I registered around 3 a.m. and everything went through fine,” a graduate from the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University shared. “But by 9 a.m., my friend couldn’t even open the page.”

Nigerians groan as registration portal fickles

The situation has led to long queues and growing agitation at several NYSC registration points. Some centers have resorted to issuing numbers and asking applicants to return later, while others attempted to assist with manual troubleshooting.

The NYSC official website and social media pages have not provided updates on the matter, leaving applicants with little guidance.

“This is just adding unnecessary stress to what’s already a tense period for graduates,” said another applicant waiting in line in Akobo area of Ibadan.

“We all made plans based on the registration timeline. Now, everything is uncertain.”

LP's Peter Obi rallies support for corps member

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, had publicly criticized the Nigerian government and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for their alleged threats against a corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, known as Raye, who voiced concerns about the country’s economic struggles.

In a post on X dated March 16, 2025, Obi described the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of suppressing dissent, drawing parallels to his own experiences of harassment for speaking out.

Source: Legit.ng