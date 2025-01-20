One of the siblings of the late Salome Eleojo Adaidu has released videos of the good times they shared when she was alive

Favour Pat Unekwuojo Adaidu, the sister of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, who was allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has continued to mourn her sibling's horrific demise.

On Facebook, Favour posted old videos capturing some of the good times she had with Salome when she was alive.

In one of the videos, Favour and her sister vibed to the song Rush by singer Ayra Starr. In another video, they were together in a car.

Favour expressed grief over Salome's murder, lamenting that the world is no longer a safe place.

She described Salome as someone with a very charming smile who is simple and very caring.

Favour demanded justice for Salome. Favour wrote:

"It's so unfortunate the world is not a save place again ele full of life ele with a very charming smile.

"Simple and very caring girl.

"This boy just cut short my sister's life for no nothing.

"Why God?

"Justice for Salome."

Salome's sister's post stirred emotional comments

Ohinoyi Mahdiyat Ohunene said:

"Very unfortunate to hear this. May justice be served."

Lucy A Uloko said:

"Really sad, pls take Heart and God rest her Soul 🙏."

Aliyu Bala Ali said:

"This is so heartbreaking 💔 justice for Ele."

Becky Odesanya said:

"Patience please accept my condolences..... It's so so painful."

Catherine Oche said:

"Be comforted, my heart goes out to you and your family in this difficult time. May justice be served and may Salome's memory live on."

Linda Ogoh Ukpoju said:

"So sad ...God heal you guys heart and bring justice to Ele."

Stephen Joy said:

"It's well Favour. Justice will definitely be served on behalf of Ele. May her soul rest in Peace."

Chinedu Okeke said:

"It's well..the wicked shall not unpunished, May her soul rest in peace."

Blessing Ojoma Adejo said:

"Dear God we have nobody but you come and fight for your children 👧 this the time we need you most."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the real boyfriend of the slain Salome Eleojo Adaidu had released the last chat they had on WhatsApp.

Lawyer explains why Timileyin may be released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian barrister had shared why gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi might go scot-free despite openly confessing to killing Salome.

The lawyer said the confession is not enough to earn Oluwatimileyin a death sentence or life imprisonment, which he said are the penalties for a capital offence.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the barrister said the law compels the judge to record the accused's plea as not guilty even if he pleads to be so.

