The mother of Salome Eleojo Adaidu has expressed shock and sadness about the tragic demise of her daughter

In an interview, the shattered woman who lost her husband in 2024 said Salome had been like her hubby

She recalled her last moment with the deceased on Saturday, January 11, before the horrific incident

Mrs Ojomachenwu Adaidu, the mother of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, has demanded justice over the gruesome murder of her child allegedly by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

The tragic incident has thrown friends and family of Salome into mourning and continued to spark outrage across social media platforms.

Salome's mum's last moment with her daughter

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Mrs Ojomachenwu described Salome as her hubby, saying she had been like that to her since the demise of her husband.

While expressing shock about Salome's demise, the devastated mum recounted her last memory with her slain daughter.

She said they spoke on Saturday, January 11, and Salome had told her she was washing clothes.

Mrs Okomachenwu added that Salome had told her she would head to the location of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) training when she was done washing.

"I called her on Saturday and asked where she was. She told me she was washing clothes. I then asked if she was washing the clothes alone. She said yes and added that the firstborn child was in the living room cleaning it."

"She also told me that once she finished, she planned to go to the place where she does her NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) training. Maybe it was from that training that this incident happened because the bag she took to the training was the same one the police brought, which I saw on Monday."

"Maybe on her way to the place, she entered a 'one-chance' (a form of scam or danger, often involving public transport), or someone used medicine (voodoo or charms) on her, because she doesn’t have friends like that. I want justice for my child."

Salome Eleojo Adaidu's mum's lamentation touches people

Motun Rayo said:

"May her soul rest in peace and I pray she find justice cos this country hmmm.

"God abeg don't let me or any member of my family be a victim of bad thing🙏."

Spiffy Anita said:

"Justice still dey this country? Mohbad never get justice years now. Just take heart may God console you and rest her soul."

O.f.p Crystal global resources said:

"Nigerians should gather and support this woman o, this is not even half of what people go through and they commit sui.cide.may the good Lord comfort and keep her."

Eze Paschal Chinonso said:

"Na gospel singer ooo.

"If I tell people say na only me I know they don't believe.

"Sometimes I don't even trust my self talk more of another person."

Chris Nwaeze said:

"I can’t just comprehend all these wickedness in this country called Nigeria 🇳🇬 !

"The heart of man indeed is wicked.

"Looks like Nigeria devil is different from the one in abroad.

"May God have mercy on us ooh and keep us from evil.

"May God console her family 😭😭."

Adesiyan Adebisi Jide said:

"May Almighty God console you, she think she has seen a good man, from her state, and he is a good gospel singer, sorry, may God Almighty safe us from unknown kill*er."

