Breaking: Presidency Breaks Silence on Alleged Sacking of INEC Chairman, Yakubu
The presidency has denied the report that Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been sacked by President Bola Tinubu.
Daniel Bwala, special adviser to the president on policy communication, denied the report in a tweet on Monday, April 7, adding that there was no iota of truth in the claim.
According to Bwala, all Tinubu's actions would be communicated through the appropriate channels while urging the public to disregard the social media claim.
