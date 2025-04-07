Tope Kolade Fasua, special adviser to the President on economic matters, has dismissed the possibility of any coalition to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election

Fasua's statement comes two weeks after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party chieftain, Peter Obi, and ex-Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, announced the formation of a coalition of opposition parties

Legit.ng gathered that the mission of the coalition is to oust President Tinubu in the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - Tope Fasua, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on economic affairs (vice-president’s office), has said he does not see any candidate who will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Fasua spoke recently on the Mic On podcast, in a video interview monitored by Legit.ng.

'Atiku, others' coalition cannot unseat Tinubu'

Fasua’s stance was in reaction to the recent announcement of an opposition coalition to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next presidential election.

“I don’t see who would remove Tinubu in 2027. I don’t even see where it is going to start. It is going to end up in frustration, honestly. They don’t even have a platform anymore. Which platform are they using? Where are all those parties? How can they pull together?”

He added:

“It’s just that the media seems to be aligning with their sentiment.”

Defending the Tinubu administration's performance, Fasua explained that it is not as bad as it appears to be.

He said:

“It is not as bad. Don’t let anybody come and wind you up and get you angry for no reason such that you now begin to wear the negativity around your body.”

The video can be watched below:

Legit.ng recalls that on March 20, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said he and other opposition politicians will form a coalition to wrest power from the APC in 2027.

Atiku spoke at an event where Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna; Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo; Salihu Lukman, a former member of the APC national working committee (NWC); Babachir Lawal, ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); among others, opposition leaders, were in attendance.

Subsequently, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, said his principal would not be distracted by a coalition of politicians.

In a statement, Onanuga argued that Tinubu is focused on building a prosperous country.

He added that two months into his midterm, the president has many solid achievements to showcase, with intractable problems being tackled headlong.

Onanuga wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“He cannot be distracted by the so-called coalition of politicians. They are not politicians after the Public Good. It’s all about their self-interest.”

2027 election: Group endorses Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Atiku Youth Wing endorsed Atiku as its preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement, Odih Rowland, the director-general (DG) of the Atiku Youth Wing, stated that the group believes Atiku possesses the leadership qualities and vision required to drive meaningful change in Nigeria.

According to the group, Atiku’s extensive experience in governance, business, and diplomacy makes him the ideal candidate to tackle Nigeria’s complexities.

